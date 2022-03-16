Michelle Branch Shuts Down Mom-Shamer Criticizing Her for Breastfeeding at Park

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Michelle Branch is not going to let anyone mom-shames her. The singer takes to her social media account to clap back at a hater who criticized her for breastfeeding her daughter at a park.

On Tuesday, March 15, Michelle recounted her bad experience while nursing her baby at a park. "I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing," Michelle wrote on Twitter.

"She said I wasn't 'being modest,' " she added. "I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!"

In a separate tweet, Michelle shared, "...and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It's not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t*ts out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?"

Fans quickly rallied behind her with one of them writing, "Amen!! So sorry you had to deal with this. Women need to support one another not push each other down. Don't let it get to you , you're an amazing mama!! Love you." Another fan added, "Ugh, that's so frustrating, especially when it's coming from another mom! Why is providing nourishment to our babies seen as a shameful thing?"

Michelle and her husband Patrick Carney welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney on February 2 after suffering a miscarriage in December 2022. "Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love."

Michelle also shares son Rhys James Carney with Patrick. She is additionally a mom to daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, 16, whom she shares with ex musician Teddy Landau.