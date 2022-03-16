Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Instagram Music

Aside from putting record labels on blast, the 'ARE YOU WITH THAT?' rapper reflects on his relationship with the late Mac Miller during an interview with Hot 97.

AceShowbiz - Vince Staples has gotten some things off his chest. In a new interview with Hot 97, the "Norf Norf" rapper blasted record labels as he accused them of capitalizing on violence and dead rappers.

"I feel like it was more protected," the 28-year-old explained. "When you hear N.O.R.E. and all those other people talk about the role that their A&R's and executives had in their life, moving them out and doing certain things for them, like when Snoop talks about Master P moving him out to New Orleans. I don't think anyone's doing that anymore. I think they see the money in the violence. Back then, the violence ruined the money."

Vince went on to talk about labels making money from late artists' creativity. "It's money in it and they gonna keep selling it and we gonna keep perpetuating it and we gon' be hurt when somebody dies," he shared. "I don't necessarily know if they care. If they did, man the album ready in four weeks once you die. You get more press on the album after you die."

"You get the radio, you get the marketing budget," he continued. "Because when it comes to these systems, they look at you like, 'Oh, you're dead, now we got something to move with.' We gotta realize as artists, it's not our fault, we gotta stop blaming each other, and we gotta start treating each other like we the problem."

Earlier in the interview, Vince reflected on his relationship with the late Mac Miller, who had helped him throughout his career. "He gave me advice but also opportunity, I would say is the easiest way to put it," he said. "Like, 'You should be doing more music, but I'm also gonna help you with the beats. And I'm not gonna charge you, and I'm gonna take you on tour, and I'm gonna kind of help you figure out how tour goes, and I'm gonna make sure you don't have any expenses on tour.' And that kind of just put me in a good position to be set up."