Summer Walker's Ex London On Da Track Slammed by Another Baby Mama After Asking for Child Support
  • Dec 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker's ex London on da Track was called out by another baby mama of his. In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, December 20, Eboni claimed that the music producer sent her a subpoena as he tries to put her on child support for their daughter, who is in the care of London and his mom.

A video that she posted on her page saw a subpoena being served at her home. She poked fun at the matter by editing the footage to make it as if the legal papers were a holiday gift. In a separate post, Eboni wrote, "Folks sent a subpoena over her in a Christmas box. Merry Christmas to me."

She elaborated on the situation in the follow-up slides. "Man stays tryna put me on child support when he gets mad just like a woman," she said. "Boy asking for child support from me but hasn't spoken to the baby on the phone or seen the baby in months."

Further putting London on blast, Eboni questioned, "Y'all ever see a 32 year old man try to put a woman on child support?"

London caught wind of the shades after her posts were re-shared by The Shade Room. Taking it to the comments section, he appeared to show that he was unbothered as he simply wrote, "Happy holidays."

Internet users, meanwhile, were with London this time. "What does him being 32 have to do with anything? If the roles were reversed nobody would see an issue with a 32 year old woman going after a man for child support," one person noted.

"Child support is not just for men…," one user said, while someone else pointed out that "child support is for the absentee parent." One other commented, "So it's ok for women to put men on child support but a man can't put a woman on it ??"

Some others were confused by Eboni's conflicting comments. "Wasn't sis just saying her child was assaulted by shenyengs son like 2 weeks ago? Now he hasn't seen her in months? Which one is it mama?" one asked.

Others, meanwhile, asked people to stop fighting on social media. "WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THIS INFORMATION ACCEPT YA CHRISTMAS GIFT IN PRIVATE," one individual said. "Girl… tell it to family court cuz we gettin tired," one other added. Echoing the sentiment, another user penned, "We need to be removed from all of these family group chats foreal. Especially where children are involved."

