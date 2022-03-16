 
 

Katie Holmes Flaunts Her Bold New Accessory With Nose Ring

The 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' star, who has had a nose piercing for several months, has swapped her tiny diamond for a larger hoop when stepping out in New York City.

AceShowbiz - It's about time for everyone to notice a change in Katie Holmes' appearance. The 43-year-old actress/director has flaunted her bold new accessory as she was spotted wearing a nose ring.

The Joey Potter of "Dawson's Creek" has had a nose piercing for several months, but it went largely unrecognized. However, it has now become more noticeable as she has traded her tiny diamond for a larger hoop when stepping out in New York City on Monday, March 14.

Katie reportedly had meetings that day. In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, the former girlfriend of Jamie Foxx was dressed for spring in an orange spring flight lawn dress from Kate Spade that had light pink butterflies printed all over.

She teamed her dress with a pair of while slingback flats with a pointed-toe design. Wearing natural makeup, she wore her long brunette hair down over her shoulders with loose waves as she also wore two gold necklaces with pendants and several tiny silver hoops in one ear for an asymmetrical style.

Katie completed her look with a belt that cinched her tiny waist as she carried her belongings in a black leather bag that she threw over her shoulder.

Katie was first seen showing off her nose ring in July 2021 when she stopped by Bluemercury's Tribeca store in support of their campaign with Evian. At the time, the accessory was easily missed as she had a little diamond stud in her left nostril.

The mother of one had the same accessory when she attended the alice + olivia event on February 12. The next day, she also wore the little diamond stud at Ulla Johnson during New York Fashion Week. On March 2, she still wore the same diamond when attending RiseNY's grand opening in NYC.

Her physical appearance aside, Katie recently completed filming on an untitled FOX television movie in which she stars as a FBI special agent. She is currently filming another movie called "Rare Objects", which is based on the novel about a young woman who tries to rebuild her life by working in an antiques store.

