Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

The TV personality and ex-wife of former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal announces her father's passing by sharing a compilation photo and video of him on her Instagram page.

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shaunie O'Neal is mourning the death of her father. Offering a heartfelt tribute to her late dad on social media, the "Basketball Wives" star vowed to make him proud.

The 47-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram on Tuesday, March 15. Sharing a compilation photo and video of her father, she wrote, "The first man I ever loved is gone. For some reason it doesn't seem real at times. But in those moments that it gets tough, I hear your voice."

"One thing about my dad is he loved a good time. It was going to be nothing but laughs mixed with him 'kickin some knowledge' lol. He left us with SO MANY beautiful memories," the TV personality added. "My goal is to continue making you proud…"

Many have since expressed their condolences. One in particular was Erica Campbell, who commented, "Praying for you. I know what this pain feels like.." Holly Robinson Peete added, "Sending love to you, Sis Losing our daddies is so tough. Be comforted in the memories that he got to meet all of your kids and spend time with them. A blessing."

Brittish Williams chimed in, "My condolences, you are in my prayers! Sending love and light." La La Anthony, meanwhile, noted, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family."

It's such an unfortunate for Shaunie that her dad passed away before he could walk her down the aisle for the second time. The ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal has been engaged to Pastor Keion Henderson since last November.

Speaking about the proposal, Shaunie told PEOPLE, "This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to - like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment."

"And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing," she marveled. "I wouldn't change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again."