Puss in Boots Has Only One Life Left in First Trailer for 'The Last Wish'

As the trailer reveals how the leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline has died eight times, Antonio Banderas' titular character ponders what he wishes to do with his 'last life.'

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Universal Pictures and DreamWorks have released the first trailer for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish". Making its way out online on Tuesday, March 15, the official sneak peek opens with a look at the titular character's heroic action to save the town from a giant monster.

After victoriously taking down the villain, Puss loses one of his lives. That leads to a revelation that the feline had died seven times before, making the latest one his eighth time to die. As he realizes he has only one life left, the cat ponders what he wishes to do with his "last life."

While Puss plans to carefully choose how he wants to spend the rest of his days will be, Kitty Soft Paws seemingly brings spark back to his life as she reminds him that one life is what makes it special. Soon, Puss embarks on another epic adventure and faces his enemies, including the Big Bad Wolf, Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

An official synopsis for the film reads, "This fall, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

"Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek)."

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided-against their better judgment-by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillen, 'What We Do in the Shadows'). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh, 'Black Widow') and the Three Bears Crime Family, 'Big' Jack Horner (John Mulaney, 'Big Mouth') and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, 'Narcos')."

Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also join the voice cast of the "Puss in Boots" (2011) sequel. Chris Miller directs the animated movie, which is set to be unleashed in theaters across the nation on September 23.