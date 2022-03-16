Steve Harvey Claims 'America's Got Talent' Copies His Show Concept

Instagram TV

The 65-year-old comedian shares in a new interview that he created a show on the WB called 'Steve Harvey's Big Time' which he believes is what 'AGT' is based on.

AceShowbiz - Steve Harvey is undoubtedly one of the most successful celebrities. However, he expressed some regrets for not understanding the industry better when he was younger, noting that it resulted in his show concept being stolen.

"In the '90s, I created a show on the WB called 'Steve Harvey's Big Time'," the 65-year-old comedian shared during his appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast. "Do you know what 'Steve Harvey's Big Time' was? Because they didn't believe me when I told them, 'Y'all oughta take showtime and put it on mainstream TV, instead of having me come on here at 1 o'clock in the morning.' "

He went on to say to the hosts that his plea for a better time slot continued to be rejected by network executives. "So I said, 'Well let me give them a version of it.' Along comes a show called 'America's Got Talent'."

"You know what 'America's Got Talent' is? Shows come from all over the world, different acts, and they've got three judges, and they've got a star. Well, guess what? That's my IP! That's my concept," Steve explained. "That's my whole thought, but I ain't have no business for it."

The "Family Feud" host went on to say that all the acts that performed in the first season of "America's Got Talent" were allegedly all from his WB series, which ran for just two seasons. "And they took all the producers I had from 'Steve Harvey's Big Time' and gave them jobs," he shared. "If I understood my business, 'America's Got Talent' would belong to me."

Fans have since showed support for Steve. "Definitely believe it," one person said in the comment section. "He ain't lying .. I remember that show," one other wrote.

"This happens sooo often! I always say if I had the right platform to execute ideas, I would. And I'm often discouraged because I don't. If we knew better, we would do better!" another user added. Learning from Steve's experience, one person urged others to "protect your ideas in writing and stop just giving people your concepts."