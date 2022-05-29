 
 

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

The lovebirds, who got engaged last November, enlist singer Yolanda Adams to perform at the outdoor ceremony, which takes place on the golf course's 10th hole.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson. More than six months after getting engaged, the "Basketball Wives" star and her fiancee finally tied the knot in an Anguilla wedding.

The 47-year-old and the pastor exchanged vows on Saturday, May 28 in front of nearly 200 guests. The lovebirds enlisted singer Yolanda Adams to perform at the outdoor ceremony, which took place on the golf course's 10th hole.

When speaking about the nuptials, Shaunie admitted that she "really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle" because she just "lost my dad in February." She went on to share to PEOPLE, "Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

Of the wedding location, Shaunie divulged that she and Keion "immediately fell in love with it" on a past trip. She added, "I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married."

Shaunie and Keion got engaged on November 11, 2021. When announcing the engagement, the TV personality told PEOPLE, "This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to - like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment."

"And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing," Shaunie marveled. "I wouldn't change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again."

Shaunie went on to gush over Keion, who "is an extraordinary man of God." She continued, "He's wise, he's supportive, he's so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I'm honored and overjoyed to do forever with him."

Shaunie was previously married to former NBA athlete Shaquille O'Neal from 2002 to 2011. Together, the exes share four children, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. As for Shaunie, she is also a mother to son Myles from a previous relationship.

