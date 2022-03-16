 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Blames IVF Treatment for Putting Her Into 'Menopause' Amid Baby Plans

In a since-deleted leaked teaser for 'The Kardashians', the Poosh founder reveals that the medication she takes to try to get pregnant causes severe side effects including weight gain and menopause-like symptoms.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has gotten candid about how in vitro fertilization treatment affected her body. In a since-deleted leaked teaser for "The Kardashians", the Poosh founder claimed that the medication put her into "menopause."

"It hasn't been the most amazing experience," the 42-year-old reality star said of her fertility treatments in the sneak peek that was leaked on Instagram but has since been taken down. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added, "Literally into menopause." Her mom, Kris Jenner, who seemed shocked by the confession, asked, "Based off of what? A drug?" to which her eldest daughter replied, "Yes."

Kourtney also told Kris some of the social media backlash she's gotten amid her IVF treatment, including how she's "gained so much weight." The TV personality, who is currently trying to have a baby with her fiance Travis Barker, told the momager, "I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through."

Upon learning of the revelation, fans on social media agreed that Kourtney shouldn't be ridiculed for her appearance. "This is so true, always felt sad for her when people have commented on her weight & 'looking pregnant'… bless her," wrote one fan under the clip, per Page Six. A separate person added, "Anyone who has gone through IVF can totally relate to this. It isn't the most amazing experience."

Prior to the since-deleted teaser, Hulu released "The Kardashians" first official trailer, in which Kourtney says in voiceover, "Travis and I want to have a baby." The following scene sees the soon-to-be-married couple at a doctor's appointment.

When Kourtney and Travis are advised to "put the sample in [a] cup," Kourtney asks the crew to "turn the mics off," before joking, "You don't get the audio [for that]." Later in the trailer, the Blink-182 drummer is spotted holding his fiancee's hand and sweetly kissing it while a doctor examines her.

A few days before the trailer was released, Kourtney sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted about "cravings" and shared her vegan diet on Instagram. Many fans believed that she's pregnant with Travis' baby.

However, that wasn't the first time Kourtney ignited rumors that she's pregnant. In December 2021, she shut down pregnancy speculations after a fan commented under a picture of her in a bikini, "Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?" In response, she sarcastically asked, "Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?"

