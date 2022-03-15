 
 

Scott Disick Not Bothered After Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Baby Plans in 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Scott Disick Not Bothered After Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Baby Plans in 'The Kardashians' Trailer
Hulu
Celebrity

Though so, the former 'Flip It Like Disick' star reportedly 'may not be happy' after the Poosh founder reveals that she wants 'to have a baby' with Travis Barker in the first trailer of her family's Hulu show.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is seemingly doing just fine after Kourtney Kardashian revealed her baby plans with Travis Barker in "The Kardashians" first official trailer. If a new report is to be believed, the former "Flip It Like Disick" alum isn't "bothered" that his ex and her fiance want to have a baby.

A source close to the 38-year-old reality star and his ex told Life & Style magazine on Monday, March 14 that he "doesn't seem to be bothered" by the baby plans. The insider went on to note that the Talentless founder, who split from Kourtney in 2015 after nine years of romance, "may not be happy about it, but he's finally resigned to the fact that there's no denying Kourtney's happiness."

"It's been no secret to anyone who knows Kourtney that she wants a baby with Travis," the informant explained further. "They are making it happen. Kourtney would love another little girl and Travis is happy with whatever."

The source added that Kourtney's eldest child Mason "thinks it's weird" to see his mother is about to be pregnant with another child. In the meantime, Penelope and Reign "are excited about getting a little brother or sister."

"Kourtney has been talking about having their own a child for a while now," the source assured, noting that she "wants to be pregnant this year." The so-called insider added, "I'm surprised she hasn't already gotten pregnant because I know they've been busy trying. She's doing the math and keeping her fingers crossed that she'll deliver her Barker baby by the end of 2022. A Christmas baby would be the best present ever."

  See also...

The reports came after Hulu released "The Kardashians" first official trailer earlier that day. In the video, Kourtney says in voiceover footage, "Travis and I want to have a baby." The following scene sees the Poosh founder and her lover at a doctor's appointment.

When the pair are advised to "put the sample in [a] cup," Kourtney asks the crew to "turn the mics off," before joking, "You don't get the audio [for that]." Later in the trailer, Travis is seen holding his fiancee's hand and kissing it as a doctor examines her.

The trailer came just days after Kourtney sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted about "cravings" and shared her vegan diet on Instagram. Many fans believed that she's pregnant with Travis' baby.

"She is pregnant for sure! Hips are filling in…I say baby girl on the way," one fan wrote via Twitter along with a screenshot of Kourtney's Instagram Story. In the meantime, another chimed in, "She's on vegan diet! Could it be a girl cz she doesn't eat meat?"

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Slammed by George Michael's Estate After He Allegedly Rips Off 'Careless Whisper'

Elon Musk Slammed After Challenging Vladimir Putin to a Fight With Ukraine at Stakes
Related Posts
Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Caught Wearing Matching Outfits With Rumored GF Hana Cross at Los Angeles Nightclub

Scott Disick Caught Wearing Matching Outfits With Rumored GF Hana Cross at Los Angeles Nightclub

Scott Disick Has NSFW Nickname for Kim Kardashian's Beau Pete Davidson

Scott Disick Has NSFW Nickname for Kim Kardashian's Beau Pete Davidson

Scott Disick Reunites With Bella Banos for Sexy Beach Stroll Amid Rumors He's Open to Settling Down

Scott Disick Reunites With Bella Banos for Sexy Beach Stroll Amid Rumors He's Open to Settling Down

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion