Scott Disick Not Bothered After Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Baby Plans in 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Though so, the former 'Flip It Like Disick' star reportedly 'may not be happy' after the Poosh founder reveals that she wants 'to have a baby' with Travis Barker in the first trailer of her family's Hulu show.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is seemingly doing just fine after Kourtney Kardashian revealed her baby plans with Travis Barker in "The Kardashians" first official trailer. If a new report is to be believed, the former "Flip It Like Disick" alum isn't "bothered" that his ex and her fiance want to have a baby.

A source close to the 38-year-old reality star and his ex told Life & Style magazine on Monday, March 14 that he "doesn't seem to be bothered" by the baby plans. The insider went on to note that the Talentless founder, who split from Kourtney in 2015 after nine years of romance, "may not be happy about it, but he's finally resigned to the fact that there's no denying Kourtney's happiness."

"It's been no secret to anyone who knows Kourtney that she wants a baby with Travis," the informant explained further. "They are making it happen. Kourtney would love another little girl and Travis is happy with whatever."

The source added that Kourtney's eldest child Mason "thinks it's weird" to see his mother is about to be pregnant with another child. In the meantime, Penelope and Reign "are excited about getting a little brother or sister."

"Kourtney has been talking about having their own a child for a while now," the source assured, noting that she "wants to be pregnant this year." The so-called insider added, "I'm surprised she hasn't already gotten pregnant because I know they've been busy trying. She's doing the math and keeping her fingers crossed that she'll deliver her Barker baby by the end of 2022. A Christmas baby would be the best present ever."

The reports came after Hulu released "The Kardashians" first official trailer earlier that day. In the video, Kourtney says in voiceover footage, "Travis and I want to have a baby." The following scene sees the Poosh founder and her lover at a doctor's appointment.

When the pair are advised to "put the sample in [a] cup," Kourtney asks the crew to "turn the mics off," before joking, "You don't get the audio [for that]." Later in the trailer, Travis is seen holding his fiancee's hand and kissing it as a doctor examines her.

The trailer came just days after Kourtney sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted about "cravings" and shared her vegan diet on Instagram. Many fans believed that she's pregnant with Travis' baby.

"She is pregnant for sure! Hips are filling in…I say baby girl on the way," one fan wrote via Twitter along with a screenshot of Kourtney's Instagram Story. In the meantime, another chimed in, "She's on vegan diet! Could it be a girl cz she doesn't eat meat?"