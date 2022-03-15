 
 

Elon Musk Slammed After Challenging Vladimir Putin to a Fight With Ukraine at Stakes

The SpaceX founder invokes the wrath of social media users with his tweets directed to Russia's leader, which also draw response from the country's and Ukraine's officials.

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk apparently thinks he single-handedly can end the war in Ukraine. Channeling his anger over Russia's attack on the neighboring country, the tech entrepreneur has challenged Russia's leader Vladimir Putin to a "single combat" with Ukraine at stakes.

On Monday, March 14, Musk tweeted, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," with Putin's name and Ukraine written in Cyrillic script. In a follow-up tweet, he tagged the President of Russia and once again wrote in Russian, "Do you agree to this fight?"

His tweets have drawn mixed response from Russia's and Ukraine's officials. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov supported Musk as tweeting, "I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter." Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Ukraine capital Kyiv, also praised Musk's tweet.

On the other hand, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, disagreed. "You, little devil, are still young," he wrote. "Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first."

Rogozin also cited the 17th fairytale by Russian poet A. S. Pushkin titled "The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda". It is about a lazy priest who hires a cheap worker before the worker drives him insane.

Meanwhile, social media users blasted Musk who doesn't show his support to Ukraine in the most productive way. "Dude I think you rock but please have some respect for innocent people dying! and use your intelligence to help deliver aid and support that they actually need .you are better than this tweet do something productive that actually helps them if anyone can you can !" one person suggested.

Another pointed out, "Ukraine is not yours to gamble, Elon. Want to help? Donate a few billion to help the people of Ukraine buy weapons and food. They need money. They have a hero. Volodymyr Zelenskyy." A third critic added, "It's not your sky or earth to fight on it but it's human race not street fight @elonmusk !!"

