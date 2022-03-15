 
 

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion
NBC
TV

In the finale, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker take the stage to offer a musical performance before the show welcomes back this season's Golden Buzzer recipients.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent: Extreme" crowned its first-ever champion in season 1 finale, which aired on Monday, March 13. That night, one of the last two contestants took home a $500,000 prize following a tense face-off.

The finale began with the last round of auditions. Among them were father-daughter danger duo The Nerveless Nocks, fire dancer Will Brandon, a "heavy machinery agility" group known as the JCB Dancing Diggers, and Canadian aerial artist Erika Lemay. Lemay earned the season's final Golden Buzzer.

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took the stage to offer a musical performance. The show later welcomed back this season's Golden Buzzer recipients, including Aaron Wheelz, Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders, Verge Aero, Cyndel Flores and, of course, Lemay. Joining them were freerunner Aaron Evans and high-wire performer Jade Kindar-Martin, who were voted by the Superfans.

Wheelz, Lemay, the Cage Riders and Kindar-Martin were then announced as the final four. It was then revealed that the final two were Wheelz and the Cage Riders. The two acts were given the last chance to win the coveted prize.

  See also...

For the finale, Silva, who is a third-generation Cage of Death rider, prepared a tiny motorcycle globe that's dangerous for four speeding riders. "That's final-esque, I don't even know that was a word," judge Nikki Bella said of the "epic" performance.

Eventually, there's only one winner and it was Alfredo's Silva's Cage Riders! He said that while the money was important, "it's about honor, representing my family. I want to make them proud."

"Alfredo has developed all of his skills into superpowers! The master of knives, whips, crossbows, now motorcycles in cages of death!" host Terry Crews said in a statement. "His finale has to be one of the greatest all-time extreme performances the world has ever seen - EVER. He deserves this!"

You can share this post!

Jussie Smollett's Family Unveils Disturbing Phone Call as He Asks for Emergency Release

Tory Lanez Slammed by George Michael's Estate After He Allegedly Rips Off 'Careless Whisper'
Related Posts
'AGT: Extreme' Recap: 90-Year-Old Grandma's Stunning Act, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

'AGT: Extreme' Recap: 90-Year-Old Grandma's Stunning Act, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

'America's Got Talent' Family Mourns Death of Contestant Nightbirde After Cancer Battle

'America's Got Talent' Family Mourns Death of Contestant Nightbirde After Cancer Battle

'AGT: Extreme' Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin Breaks Silence After Fatal Stunt Accident

'AGT: Extreme' Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin Breaks Silence After Fatal Stunt Accident

Video of Car Stunt Gone Wrong on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Hits the Web

Video of Car Stunt Gone Wrong on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Hits the Web

Most Read
Katie Maloney Accused of Trying to Create New 'VPR' Storyline With Tom Schwartz Split Rumors
TV

Katie Maloney Accused of Trying to Create New 'VPR' Storyline With Tom Schwartz Split Rumors

'The Real' Co-Host Loni Love Reveals There's 'No Official Decision' Amid Show Cancelation Rumors

'The Real' Co-Host Loni Love Reveals There's 'No Official Decision' Amid Show Cancelation Rumors

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' Dominate TV Categories - See Full TV Winners

'American Idol' Recap: Autistic Singer Makes It to Hollywood

'American Idol' Recap: Autistic Singer Makes It to Hollywood

'The Bachelor' Finale A Recap: Clayton Echard Makes Things Worse With His Baffling Revelation

'The Bachelor' Finale A Recap: Clayton Echard Makes Things Worse With His Baffling Revelation

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion

'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion