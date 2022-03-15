'AGT: Extreme' Season 1 Finale Recap: Find out Its First-Ever Champion

NBC TV



AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent: Extreme" crowned its first-ever champion in season 1 finale, which aired on Monday, March 13. That night, one of the last two contestants took home a $500,000 prize following a tense face-off.

The finale began with the last round of auditions. Among them were father-daughter danger duo The Nerveless Nocks, fire dancer Will Brandon, a "heavy machinery agility" group known as the JCB Dancing Diggers, and Canadian aerial artist Erika Lemay. Lemay earned the season's final Golden Buzzer.

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took the stage to offer a musical performance. The show later welcomed back this season's Golden Buzzer recipients, including Aaron Wheelz, Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders, Verge Aero, Cyndel Flores and, of course, Lemay. Joining them were freerunner Aaron Evans and high-wire performer Jade Kindar-Martin, who were voted by the Superfans.

Wheelz, Lemay, the Cage Riders and Kindar-Martin were then announced as the final four. It was then revealed that the final two were Wheelz and the Cage Riders. The two acts were given the last chance to win the coveted prize.

For the finale, Silva, who is a third-generation Cage of Death rider, prepared a tiny motorcycle globe that's dangerous for four speeding riders. "That's final-esque, I don't even know that was a word," judge Nikki Bella said of the "epic" performance.

Eventually, there's only one winner and it was Alfredo's Silva's Cage Riders! He said that while the money was important, "it's about honor, representing my family. I want to make them proud."

"Alfredo has developed all of his skills into superpowers! The master of knives, whips, crossbows, now motorcycles in cages of death!" host Terry Crews said in a statement. "His finale has to be one of the greatest all-time extreme performances the world has ever seen - EVER. He deserves this!"