 
 

Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Tom Brady's NFL Return After She Was 'Really Happy' About His Retirement

The former Victoria's Secret model was previously reported to be excited about the seven-time Super Bowl-winning athlete's retirement as she 'hates seeing him get hit.'

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has reacted to Tom Brady's return to NFL two months after her husband announced that he hung up his jersey. The former Victoria's Secret model, who was previously reported to feel "really happy" about his retirement, shared her thoughts on her spouse's football comeback.

On Sunday, March 13, the Brazilian model commented on Tom's Instagram post about his comeback. Showing some support to her husband of 13 years, she wrote, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!"

In his post, Tom revealed that he's returning as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for the next season. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he wrote via Twitter and Instagram.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa," Tom continued. He then concluded his message as saying, "Unfinished business LFG."

Tom's ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan, also celebrated the news and joked about the relief that came with it on her own Instagram page. "Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you," the 50-year-old actress wrote.

In February, Tom shocked the world when he announced that after 22 years in the NFL, he decided to hang up his football jersey. "I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," he said in a statement at the time.

Following his retirement announcement, a source told PEOPLE that his wife Gisele "has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs." The source went on to note that Gisele was "really happy because she would really worry about him."

The so-called insider also pointed out that "The Devil Wears Prada" actress "hates seeing him get hit." The informant then added that "every year he would weigh his options but this year felt different."

In her own statement, Gisele said that "as a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss." She continued, "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."

