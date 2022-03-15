Meghan Markle's Father Blasts Her and Her 'Ginger Husband' in Response to Defamation Lawsuit

WENN/ITV/Avalon Celebrity

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha filed a defamation lawsuit against her over 'false and malicious statements' in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is willing to testify against her in a defamation case brought by her half-sister Samantha. Thomas makes use of his YouTube channel to share that he's "thrilled" to come face-to-face with his estranged daughter.

Addressing Samantha's lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas said in a video that he believed his eldest daughter should win her case. Additionally, he revealed that he would be willing to give evidence on her behalf.

"I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face," the 77-year-old told photographer Karl Larsen. "I'd be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter."

"It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and exposed things that they shouldn't be exposing to anyone and I think it's so disrespectful to the royals," he continued. "I am basically what you'd call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals.

Thomas also thought that Meghan should just settle the case. "There are so many obvious, obvious lies that are immediately challenged that I can't imagine Meghan even going into the court with this. She can't defend the things she said," he opined.

It was reported earlier this month that Samantha filed a lawsuit against the Duchess over alleged defamation in a tell-all interview with Oprah. Samantha claimed in the court docs that Meghan made "false and malicious statements" during her and husband Prince Harry's headlines-making sit-down last year. She additionally accused Meghan of lying about the time frame of when they last saw each other.

"Meghan falsely claimed that: (a) she essentially raised herself from virtual poverty; (b) she was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to 'make ends meet,' " the filing stated. Through the lawsuit, Samantha is seeking $75,000 in damages and for the cost of court and attorney's fees.

In response to the lawsuit, Meghan's attorney Michael Kump said in a statement, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."