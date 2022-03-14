Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans After Photoshopping Carpet in Pics With Pete Davidson

WENN/Avalon/Apega Celebrity

While the reality TV star is no stranger to being accused of Photoshopping her pictures, this may be the first time for her to edit a carpet instead of her body.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian made headlines recently after going Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Some fans, however, were more focused on the odd discrepancy between the pictures that she shared on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the carpet in the pics that Kim shared on Twitter and Instagram were looking different. In the one that she posted on Twitter, the carpet featured a geometric design, while the floor covering in her Instagram post appeared to be solid gray.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum has deleted the Twitter post, but it wasn't quick enough for fans to notice the difference. While Kim is no stranger to being accused of Photoshopping her pictures, this might be the first time for her to edit a carpet instead of her body.

"I genuinely do not know why Kim edited the carpet. Does anyone else know or care to take a guess?" a puzzled fan asked. One person speculated that Kim did that so that people wouldn't be able to "guess what hotel she's in."

Some others thought that the mom of four was simply addicted to Photoshop. "Addiction to editing has her editing the floors now," someone said. Another person noted, "That is just plain scary lol. WHYYYY."

Another commenter pointed out the details of what was being edited. "They even got the reflection on the FIRE EXTINGUISHER glass front to match. And shadows are perfect. This is masterful," the user wrote.

The said picture featured Kim sitting on the floor. The "Saturday Night Live" star, meanwhile, was laying his head on her lap. "[t=The Kardashians" star also shared a picture of her and her beau posing for a mirror selfie.

The post came a week after the SKIMS founder was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. In a virtual court hearing on March 2, a judge also granted her request to revert back to her maiden name. Kim didn't seem to wait long before removing West from her social media accounts.