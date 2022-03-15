Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The actress made headlines back in 2020 when she admitted to getting into 'a different kind of entanglement' with August Alsina, who is friends with her and Will's son Jaden Smith.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith clarified one thing about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite Jada's admission of an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina back in 2020, Will suggested in a new interview that Jada never cheated on him.

"I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people," the Oscar-nominated actor told Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning". "Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous."

The "King Richard" actor went on to claim that "there's never been infidelity in our marriage" He added, "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

Jada made headlines back in 2020 when she admitted to getting into "a different kind of entanglement" with August, who is friends with her son Jaden Smith. Speaking with Will in an episode of "Red Table Talk", she said it started four years ago when August came to their family and needed help with his mental health because he's "really, really sick."

Jada claimed she and August became close friends while, at the same time, she and Will went through a difficult time and decided to separate as they thought their marriage was over. "August was probably trying to communicate, because I could see how he would perceive it as permission as we were separated amicably. He also wanted to make it clear he's not a home wrecker. Which he's not," she added.

"I was in a lot of pain. I was broken," she explained. "I wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good." However, the relationship came to a halt because, while it was "really a joy to just help heal somebody [August]," she realized "you can't find happiness outside yourself."

The pair were recently confronted with the matter when attending the 2022 SAG Awards. During an interview with Laverne Cox, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum joked, "Thank you. We cant wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements."

In response to that, Jada and Will let out awkward laughter at the joke. "The Matrix Resurrections" star responded, "No more of those." Laverne replied, "No more entanglements, no more entanglements! I love you, girl. I'm just kidding. I'm just joshin' you."