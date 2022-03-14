 
 

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

The property is reportedly still under construction, but the millionaire and his new girlfriend won't have to wait too long as it should be finished by the end of this month.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer" star Steven McBee is spoiling his new girlfriend Calah Jackson. If a new report is to be believed, the millionaire and Calah are planning to move in together as he has bought a new house in Kansas City to share with his lady.

TMZ reported that Steven spent $772,565 on a love nest, where they would be living together, in the city. Sources claimed to the news outlet that Steven purchased the place in his name.

It marks a big move for Callah as she's from Dallas. The couple, however, might choose Kansas City to live because they want to stay close with Steven's family who is living in the rural town of Gallatin, MO.

The news outlet went on to add that the couple hasn't officially moved to the new house as the property is still under construction. However, Steven and Calah won't have to wait too long as it should be finished by the end of this month.

While Steven and Calah's romance is heating up, it was not the case for Kurt Sowers and his winner Amanda Pace. It was previously reported that they called it quits back in December, not long after the show wrapped filming. There wasn't anything specific that caused the split, a source told TMZ.

According to the report, they simply realized their relationship would not work out. The insider also insisted that it had nothing to do with the fact that Kurt is not a millionaire. Indeed, Amanda didn't seem to be fazed by the revelation during the finale, which aired on Thursday, March 10.

