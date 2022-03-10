 
 

Tinashe Shuts Down J.K. Rowling Over Another Anti-Trans Tweet

Instagram/WENN/Instar
The '2 On' hitmaker, who showed her support for the trans community back in 2017, slams the British author after the latter refers the International Women's Day to 'We Who Must Not Be Named Day.'

  Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tinashe has had enough of J.K. Rowling's transphobic remarks. The "2 On" hitmaker recently shut down the British author on Twitter after the latter made another anti-trans post on International Women's Day.

On Tuesday, March 8, the "Harry Potter" writer first responded to a tweet addressing the Labor Party. It read, "Dear god, Labour Equalities Shadow Minster, Annalise Dodds, has just said she is not sure how adult and female is defined in answer to 'how do you define a woman?' on @BBCWomansHour."

Quote-retweeting the post, Rowling penned, "Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay." She then added, "Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day," referring to her infamous book villain, Voldemort.

Many have since slammed the 56-year-old, with one user arguing, "Please, please stop. You are hurting so many people. I know you really believe you're right, but is it so important to be at the expense of others?" Tinashe, who also caught wind of the tweet, simply replied, "Oh my god, SHUT UP."

The "All Hands on Deck" singer previously showed her support for the trans community back in 2017. At that time, she wrote on Twitter, "Transgender people are beautiful and important. They deserve respect and love, just like the rest of us."

As for Rowling, she came under fire in 2020 over tweets and a blog questioning the idea "sex isn't real." At the time, she tweeted a link to a Devex opinion article headlined "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

" 'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling reacted to the article. She doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Among those who criticized Rowling were "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Robbie Coltrane, however, came to her defense. "I don't think what she said was offensive really," the Hagrid depicter told Britain's Radio Times magazine. "I don't know why but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended."

