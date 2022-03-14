Box Office 'The Batman' Stays Strong at No. 1, BTS Concert Movie Sets Record

Warner Bros. Movie

The Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie only drops 50 percent from its opening weekend in ticket sales, while the live showing event of the K-pop sensation's concert in Seoul breaks into the top three.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Batman" has come unchallenged in its second weekend at box office. The new reboot of the Caped Crusader film franchise holds to the top position in the North American chart with an estimated $66 million.

The Matt Reeves-directed pic, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, only dropped 50% from its first weekend, a relatively slim decline for a big event pic. It has now accumulated $238.5 million domestically and added $66.6 million from 75 overseas market for a current global total of $463.2 million.

While there's no big release this week, "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing" made a quite stunning entrance at No. 3. The rare, one-night-only event raked in $6.8 million from 803 theaters, averaging $8,518 per theater to become the top-grossing live cinema event of all time. At the worldwide box office, the limited engagement of South Korean boyband BTS (Bangtan Boys)' concert in Seoul raked in a huge $32.6 million from 75 theatrical markets.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore, called those figures "astonishing" and "unprecedented." He further weighed in, "For a one-day gross to come in at this level, particularly the global number, is mind boggling and speaks to the power of a one-chance-only event to drive moviegoers to the cinema."

Unlike their previous documentary movie about their world tour, "Break the Silence: The Movie", this weekend's screening treated fans to a live-stream, which was tape delayed in some locations given the time change, of BTS's concert at Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

HYBE 360 president DJ Kim said, "As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We came up with the idea of 'live-viewing' at cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live."

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing which held the distribution rights, added, "It's a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale."

Elsewhere in the domestic chart, "Uncharted" is also unmoved as the runner-up with additional $9.2 million. "Dog" is down one place to No. 4 with approximately $5.3 million, while "Spider-Man: No Way Home" also slides from No. 4 to No. 5 with additional $4.1 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Mar. 11-13, 2022):