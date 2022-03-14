 
 

Barack Obama Promotes Vaccines After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama Promotes Vaccines After Testing Positive for COVID-19
WENN/Johnny Louis
Celebrity

Thankfully, the former U.S. president only has mild symptoms as he reveales on Twitter that he 'had a scratchy throat for a couple days,' but is 'feeling fine otherwise.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama was the latest prominent figure to have contracted COVID-19. On Sunday, March 13, the former U.S. president announced that he tested positive for the virus.

"I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote to his 131M followers on Twitter. Thankfully, he only had mild symptoms as he revealed that he "had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

Obama added that he and his wife Michelle Obama "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative." He went on to encourage people to get vaccinated, saying, "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Barack Obama announced COVID-19 diagnosis

Barack Obama announced COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to CNN, Obama recently returned to Washington, D.C. after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

  See also...

Obama has been vocal about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. Back in March, Obama joined fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and the former first ladies in a PSA to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

"This vaccine means hope," Obama said in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

Obama wasn't the only world figure to contract coronavirus in the recent weeks. Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with the disease.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," a statement read on February 20. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Prior to that, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles' wife Duchess Camila tested positive for COVID-19 just days after Charles' own diagnosis. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House confirmed in a statement on February 14. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

You can share this post!

Box Office 'The Batman' Stays Strong at No. 1, BTS Concert Movie Sets Record
Related Posts
Obama's Maskless Birthday Party Yet to Be Blamed for COVID Surge on Martha's Vineyard

Obama's Maskless Birthday Party Yet to Be Blamed for COVID Surge on Martha's Vineyard

Barack Obama Limits His 60th Birthday Bash to Close Ones Amid Delta Variant Surge

Barack Obama Limits His 60th Birthday Bash to Close Ones Amid Delta Variant Surge

Barack Obama Worried About Daughters' Safety as They Attended BLM Rallies

Barack Obama Worried About Daughters' Safety as They Attended BLM Rallies

Barack and Michelle Obama Partying All Night With A-Listers at Tom Hanks-Hosted Dinner

Barack and Michelle Obama Partying All Night With A-Listers at Tom Hanks-Hosted Dinner

Most Read
Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair
Celebrity

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

'The Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

'The Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby

Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child

Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child