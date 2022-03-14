Barack Obama Promotes Vaccines After Testing Positive for COVID-19

WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama was the latest prominent figure to have contracted COVID-19. On Sunday, March 13, the former U.S. president announced that he tested positive for the virus.

"I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote to his 131M followers on Twitter. Thankfully, he only had mild symptoms as he revealed that he "had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

Obama added that he and his wife Michelle Obama "are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative." He went on to encourage people to get vaccinated, saying, "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Barack Obama announced COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to CNN, Obama recently returned to Washington, D.C. after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

Obama has been vocal about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. Back in March, Obama joined fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and the former first ladies in a PSA to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

"This vaccine means hope," Obama said in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

Obama wasn't the only world figure to contract coronavirus in the recent weeks. Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with the disease.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," a statement read on February 20. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Prior to that, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles' wife Duchess Camila tested positive for COVID-19 just days after Charles' own diagnosis. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House confirmed in a statement on February 14. "We continue to follow government guidelines."