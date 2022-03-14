 
 

Sarah Snook Is 'Fine' After Skipping 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Sarah Snook Is 'Fine' After Skipping 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

According to her 'Succession' co-star, Kieran Culkin, the actress portraying Shiv Roy on the show is doing 'okay' as she 'just won an award' for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series despite being diagnosed with the virus.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sarah Snook is apparently doing good after contracting COVID-19. According to her "Succession" co-stars, the actress portraying Shiv Roy on the HBO series is "fine" following the COVID diagnosis that forced her to miss the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

The 34-year-old actress was supposed to attend the star-studded event as she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Speaking to reporters backstage in the press room, her castmate, Kieran Culkin, shared the reason she was forced to miss the event.

"She tested positive for COVID this morning," Kieran shared, "She's okay. She's stuck in a really nice hotel room with her husband who also has it. They are both feeling fine." The "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor, who was also honored with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, added, "I think it's okay. She just won an award, she's fine."

In the meantime, Sarah's co-star Brian Cox jokingly added, "F**k Covid, she could have got here." Brian later teased that the cast would be heading over to Sarah's room to celebrate their show's Best Drama Series award and "to see which one gets tested for Covid next."

  See also...

News of Sarah's COVID-19 diagnosis came just one day after she attended the 74th Director's Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles as "Succession" director Mark Mylod took home the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Drama Series award. At the time, Sarah was joined by her co-stars, Brian and Kieran.

For the award-giving night, Sarah donned a lovely black sequin dress. The "Jessabelle" actress also rocked a set of matching gloves and velvet heels as well as a sparkly necklace and gold bracelet.

In the meantime, Kieran opted for a pinstripe vest and a matching set of pants worn underneath a black jacket. As for Brian, he kept it classy in a black suit and a blue shirt that were both accentuated by a deep purple tie.

You can share this post!

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Box Office 'The Batman' Stays Strong at No. 1, BTS Concert Movie Sets Record
Related Posts
Sarah Snook Gets Candid About Falling in Love With Dave Lawson During Lockdown

Sarah Snook Gets Candid About Falling in Love With Dave Lawson During Lockdown

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Secretly Marries Best Friend During COVID-19 Pandemic

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Secretly Marries Best Friend During COVID-19 Pandemic

Most Read
Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair
Celebrity

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Twitter Rejects Blac Chyna's Request for Rob Kardashian's Records: It's 'Entirely Devoid' of Logic

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Goofy Pics

'The Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

'The Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby

Tristan Thompson Told Maralee Nichols He's 'Engaged' to Khloe to Avoid Responsibility to Her Baby

Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child

Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child