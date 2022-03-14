Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

WENN/Michael Wright Movie

The 'Harry Potter' star says that he doesn't see Marvel will choose him to star as Logan after Hugh Jackman, who played the 'X-Men' character for years, said he'd no longer be reprising his role.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe has responded to fan-casting rumors claiming that he'll be playing Logan for any upcoming "The Wolverine" films. In a quick interview, the "Harry Potter" star brushed off the speculations.

On Saturday, March 12, the 32-year-old English actor discussed the matter while he's at the SXSW festival premiere of his film "The Lost City" in Austin's Paramount Theatre. He told ComicBook.com, "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the 'Wolverine' news. That's pretty cool.' And I'm like, 'Mate, it's not, I don't know anything about it.' "

Though so, Daniel pointed out that he appreciates fans wanting a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon. "Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like, 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!' " said "The Woman in Black" actor.

"But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me," Daniel continued. However, the "Escape From Pretoria" star seemingly hinted that he liked the idea as saying, "But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Hugh last played Wolverine in "Logan", which was released back in 2017. At the time, the 53-year-old actor said he made the decision to retire from playing the character after meeting comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

When Hugh asked Jerry why he ended his smash-hit sitcom "Seinfeld" after nine seasons, Jerry told him, "I've always believed, you should never spend everything creatively because it's almost herculean to start up again. You should always have something in the tank.' Leave the party before it gets too late kind of theory." The answer allegedly inspired him to retire as Wolverine.

However, last July, Hugh appeared to tease that he might reprise his role as the mutant. Taking to social media, "The Greatest Showman" actor reuploaded a piece of fan art from Bosslogic that featured Wolverine extending his claws. He further fueled the rumors by posting a picture of himself and Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios.