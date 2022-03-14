 
 

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors
WENN/Michael Wright
Movie

The 'Harry Potter' star says that he doesn't see Marvel will choose him to star as Logan after Hugh Jackman, who played the 'X-Men' character for years, said he'd no longer be reprising his role.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe has responded to fan-casting rumors claiming that he'll be playing Logan for any upcoming "The Wolverine" films. In a quick interview, the "Harry Potter" star brushed off the speculations.

On Saturday, March 12, the 32-year-old English actor discussed the matter while he's at the SXSW festival premiere of his film "The Lost City" in Austin's Paramount Theatre. He told ComicBook.com, "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the 'Wolverine' news. That's pretty cool.' And I'm like, 'Mate, it's not, I don't know anything about it.' "

Though so, Daniel pointed out that he appreciates fans wanting a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon. "Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like, 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!' " said "The Woman in Black" actor.

  See also...

"But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me," Daniel continued. However, the "Escape From Pretoria" star seemingly hinted that he liked the idea as saying, "But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Hugh last played Wolverine in "Logan", which was released back in 2017. At the time, the 53-year-old actor said he made the decision to retire from playing the character after meeting comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

When Hugh asked Jerry why he ended his smash-hit sitcom "Seinfeld" after nine seasons, Jerry told him, "I've always believed, you should never spend everything creatively because it's almost herculean to start up again. You should always have something in the tank.' Leave the party before it gets too late kind of theory." The answer allegedly inspired him to retire as Wolverine.

However, last July, Hugh appeared to tease that he might reprise his role as the mutant. Taking to social media, "The Greatest Showman" actor reuploaded a piece of fan art from Bosslogic that featured Wolverine extending his claws. He further fueled the rumors by posting a picture of himself and Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios.

You can share this post!

Artist of the Week: YG

Sarah Snook Is 'Fine' After Skipping 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis
Related Posts
Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Daniel Radcliffe Spills How He Gets Very Into Chess Despite Being Bad at It

Daniel Radcliffe Spills How He Gets Very Into Chess Despite Being Bad at It

Daniel Radcliffe Unsure If He Will Reunite With Co-Stars for 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary

Daniel Radcliffe Unsure If He Will Reunite With Co-Stars for 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary

Most Read
'Deadpool 3' Moving Forward With 'Adam Project' Director Shawn Levy
Movie

'Deadpool 3' Moving Forward With 'Adam Project' Director Shawn Levy

Alec Baldwin Allegedly Wanted to Finish 'Rust' Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death

Alec Baldwin Allegedly Wanted to Finish 'Rust' Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion Win Big at 2022 DGA Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion Win Big at 2022 DGA Awards

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' and 'Arcane' Lead Winners at 2022 Annie Awards

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' and 'Arcane' Lead Winners at 2022 Annie Awards

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Power of the Dog', 'Belfast', 'Dune' Lead Movie Winner List

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: 'Power of the Dog', 'Belfast', 'Dune' Lead Movie Winner List

'Dune' Leads 2022 BAFTA Awards Winners, 'Power of the Dog' Nabs Coveted Prizes

'Dune' Leads 2022 BAFTA Awards Winners, 'Power of the Dog' Nabs Coveted Prizes

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Will Smith Nabs Coveted Prize, Ariana DeBose Is Among Early Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Will Smith Nabs Coveted Prize, Ariana DeBose Is Among Early Winners

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Box Office 'The Batman' Stays Strong at No. 1, BTS Concert Movie Sets Record

Box Office 'The Batman' Stays Strong at No. 1, BTS Concert Movie Sets Record