'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix Celebrity

As she pays an emotional tribute to 'Succession', the actress playing Shiv Roy on the series offers a sneak peek at her first child, whom she shares with husband Dave Lawson.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sarah Snook has secretly given birth to her first child with husband Dave Lawson. One day after "Succession" aired its season 4 finale, the Shiv Roy depicter paid tribute to her hit series and treated fans to a sneak peek at her bundle of joy.

On Monday, May 29, the 35-year-old made use of Instagram to let out a snap capturing herself and her newborn sitting down in front of a TV watching her show. "It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," she wrote in the caption accompanying the photo.

"The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over," the Emmy nominee continued. Though so, she was still filled with gratitude. "But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful," she noted.

Sarah went on to say, "To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department."

The Australian actress further elaborated on what she was grateful for, "The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all."

In the conclusion of her tribute, Sarah spilled, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Sarah announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child back in March 2022. Sharing the happy news with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "It's exciting! I feel great." At the time, she went on to spill it won't be long for her to hold her baby in her hands. She added, "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks."

You can share this post!