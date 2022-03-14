Tiffany Haddish Called Petty Over Her Birthday Tribute to Ex Common

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress, who called it quits with the rapper just after over a year of dating, is caught copying his birthday greeting for her that he shared in December 2021.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has become so viral over her birthday tribute to Common. Many could not help but laugh and call the "Girls Trip" actress petty after she was caught copying her ex-boyfriend's words from his own birthday greeting for her.

On Sunday, March 13, the comedienne shared on Instagram a photo of her former partner looking sharp in a red suit. She began her caption by writing, "Happy Birthday to the King @common! One of the most handsome, dynamic and wonderful men I have ever Known."

"May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you," the author continued. "I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day! I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!"

The words were pretty similar from Common's tribute to Tiffany. As she turned 42 back in December 2021, the rapper penned on his page, "Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I've ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!"

Tiffany's post has since set Instagram abuzzz. There were people who dubbed her "petty," with one person writing, "This is The Art of Repurposing 101, with a dash of humor, love and petty. Love it!" The individual added, "I'm sure he's smiling, too. HBD Common!"

Another exclaimed, "Im cryinggggggggg at this caption. U r hilarious wow." A third user commented, "This is the funniest thing I have ever seen!" Someone else then chimed in, "Not the copy and paste bday post lmao."

Tiffany and Common called it quits in November after just over a year of dating. The pair allegedly broke up due to their busy schedules which kept them apart most of the time. A source told PEOPLE, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.

In the following month, the "Hell on Wheels" star got candid about the reason for their separation. "I don't think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren't feeding the relationship," he told Hollywood Unlocked at that time. "It was harder for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Despite the split, Common elaborated that he has nothing but love for his ex. "First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life," he gushed. "One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."