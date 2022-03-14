Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Will Smith Nabs Coveted Prize, Ariana DeBose Is Among Early Winners

WENN/Phil Lewis Movie

Also among the honorees at the annual award-giving event, which is hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs, are actress Jessica Chastain and actor Brett Goldstein.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards is currently underway. Taking place at The Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, March 13, the award-giving event is honoring stars in movie and TV departments for their excellence. Among those who are named early winners of the night are Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and Murray Bartlett.

Bartlett was presented with the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television, thanks to his performance on HBO's "The White Lotus". He successfully edged out fellow nominees, including Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown"), Zach Gilford ("Midnight Mass"), William Jackson Harper ("The Underground Railroad"), Christian Slater ("Dr. Death") and Courtney B. Vance ("Genius: Aretha").

It wasn't the only award that "The White Lotus" took home that night. Star Jennifer Coolidge was named as the winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television, winning over Kaitlyn Dever ("Dopesick"), Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision"), Melissa McCarthy ("Nine Perfect Strangers"), Julianne Nicholse and Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown").

"Ted Lasso" also had two wins early in the night with actor Brett Goldstein taking the stage to accept his award of Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Later, Hannah Waddingham was named as the winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Troy Kotsur was the first winner in the movie department. The actor won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "CODA". Rising star Ariana DeBose nabbed the award of Best Supporting Actress for her stunning performance in "West Side Story".

"Belfast" actor Jude Hill was the youngest winner of the night. The 11-year-old actor, who plays the role of Buddy in Sir Kenneth Branagh's award-winning movie, took home the Best Young Actor/Actress award. The movie had one more thing to celebrate as it won Best Acting Ensemble, besting "Don't Look Up", "The Harder They Fall", "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story".

As for Best Actress award, the coveted prize went to Jessica Chastain. She took home the trophy for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bekker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

Will Smith was also among the honorees at the event. The actor collected the Best Actor award for his stunning performance as tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams' father Richard Wiliams in biopic "King Richard".

The 2022 Critics' Choice Awards is currently airing live on The CW with Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs hosting.