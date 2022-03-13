 
 

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tie the Knot, Unleash Wedding Pics

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his now-wife, who have been together since high school and share a 1-year-old daughter together, get married in Maui, Hawaii.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews. The couple announced on Saturday, March 12 that they have finally tied the knot more than a year after getting engaged.

The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his now-wife exchanged wedding vows in Maui, Hawaii. For the big day, he opted to go with a gray suit, while his lady wore a white gown that featured cutouts near her torso.

The pair gave fans a look at their wedding by sharing some pictures on Instagram. One photo in particular saw the lovebirds posing happily with their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The caption of the post read, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes."

Patrcik's friends and fans have since sent out congratulatory comments. Among those who were happy upon learning of the nuptials was fellow fellow footballer, Johnny Manziel, who gushed, "Congrats brotha. Cheers!" Actor Taylor Lautner, meanwhile, exclaimed, "Let's go baby!!"

Offering more details about Patrick and Brittany's wedding was TMZ. According to the outlet, the athlete's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man. His Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, meanwhile, was a groomsman. Travis's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Brittany's bridesmaids as well.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school. The NFL star popped the big question on September 1, 2020 after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony and one day after his then-girlfriend celebrated her 25th birthday.

Later that month, Patrick and Brittany confirmed their first pregnancy. They finally welcomed baby Sterling in February 2021. To announce the baby's arrival, the proud parents took to their respective Instagram pages. Posting a picture of the tot's tiny hand with theirs while the new mom flaunted a necklace bearing the word "Sterling", the proud parents declared, "Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 [red heart emoji]."

