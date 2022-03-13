 
 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley Hit Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley Hit Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors
Celebrity

The actor portraying Jojen Reed on 'Game of Thrones' and the 36-year-old actress reportedly became an item while filming their upcoming FX series, 'Pistol'.

  • Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Thomas Sangster) and Talulah Riley have seemingly confirmed their romance. The "Game of Thrones" alum and Elon Musk's ex-wife recently hit the red carpet of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner together.

At the Friday, March 11 event, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in London, England, the alleged couple was seen standing closely while posing for the camera. Pictures surfacing online saw the pair wrapping their arms around each other.

One image, in the meantime, displayed the rumored lovebirds at a bar. The 36-year-old beauty was captured resting her head on "The Maze Runner" actor's shoulder.

Thomas looked sharp in a patterned suit that he paired with black pants, a matching bowtie and shoes. Talulah, on the other hand, rocked a green sequined gown by Galvan, heels and a white purse.

  See also...

This arrived after Thomas and Talulah were photographed holding hands during an outing last year. According to Daily Mail, the twosome became an item while filming their upcoming FX series, "Pistol" and after she ended her romance with Matthew Rice.

"Talulah and Matthew were on-off for a long time, but it seems that romance fell by the wayside to make room for Thomas," a source said. "Talulah was dating Matthew right up until the spring, and he's still a little shocked and saddened it has all ended between them."

Talulah previously married Elon Musk in 2010. However, they called it quits two years later, only to remarry in 2013. The Tesla tycoon filed for divorce in 2014, then withdrew it. Two years afterwards, his now-ex-wife filed for a divorce and it was finalized later that year.

"We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not," Elon said at that time. As for the tech mogul, he recently welcomed his second child together with his ex, Grimes, via surrogate.

You can share this post!

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby
Most Read
Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair
Celebrity

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Stevie J Caught With Woman in Bed During Live Interview, Slammed for Flirting With Interviewer

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Tyrese Gibson Dragged for Sharing Condolence Message From R. Kelly in the Wake of Mother's Death

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Ryan Coogler 911 Call Draws Criticism at Bank Employees for Alleged Racism

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son