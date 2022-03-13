Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley Hit Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors

Celebrity

The actor portraying Jojen Reed on 'Game of Thrones' and the 36-year-old actress reportedly became an item while filming their upcoming FX series, 'Pistol'.

AceShowbiz - Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Thomas Sangster) and Talulah Riley have seemingly confirmed their romance. The "Game of Thrones" alum and Elon Musk's ex-wife recently hit the red carpet of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner together.

At the Friday, March 11 event, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in London, England, the alleged couple was seen standing closely while posing for the camera. Pictures surfacing online saw the pair wrapping their arms around each other.

One image, in the meantime, displayed the rumored lovebirds at a bar. The 36-year-old beauty was captured resting her head on "The Maze Runner" actor's shoulder.

Thomas looked sharp in a patterned suit that he paired with black pants, a matching bowtie and shoes. Talulah, on the other hand, rocked a green sequined gown by Galvan, heels and a white purse.

This arrived after Thomas and Talulah were photographed holding hands during an outing last year. According to Daily Mail, the twosome became an item while filming their upcoming FX series, "Pistol" and after she ended her romance with Matthew Rice.

"Talulah and Matthew were on-off for a long time, but it seems that romance fell by the wayside to make room for Thomas," a source said. "Talulah was dating Matthew right up until the spring, and he's still a little shocked and saddened it has all ended between them."

Talulah previously married Elon Musk in 2010. However, they called it quits two years later, only to remarry in 2013. The Tesla tycoon filed for divorce in 2014, then withdrew it. Two years afterwards, his now-ex-wife filed for a divorce and it was finalized later that year.

"We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not," Elon said at that time. As for the tech mogul, he recently welcomed his second child together with his ex, Grimes, via surrogate.