 
 

Shenseea Once Again Denies 'Ridiculous' Rumors Suggesting She's Pregnant With Drake's Baby

Instagram
Celebrity

Tired of the pregnancy speculations, the Jamaican dancehall singer points out in a new interview that she and the Grammy-winning rapper 'never even kissed.'

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shenseea has once again cleared up rumors surrounding her and Drake. The "Lick" songstress, who already shut down speculations suggesting that she's pregnant with the "Certified Lover Boy" artist's baby, made it clear that there is nothing romantic going on between them.

The 25-year-old addressed the chatter when stopping by "The Breakfast Club" to promote her debut album, "Alpha". She told host Angela Yee, "That's a lie. Listen, me and Drake, we never even kissed, much less for him to even get me pregnant."

"I saw the article online and I sent it to one of my managers. I was like, 'Can people really lie on me like this?' " she asked. "Everything that that person wrote about me was a lie…It's just ridiculous stuff, man."

Shenseea went on to share a message to people who fabricated such lies. "I'm like, 'You're going to hell, man.' Goddamn," the musician stressed.

The pregnancy rumors first emerged in June 2021. In the following month, the Jamaican beauty addressed the allegations, saying, "Who even have the heart fi do s**t like this? Who does this? You know I love to play around but that's not even funny bro."

"Why would I get up and say I had sex with someone as a publicity stunt when it's not true?... I don't play with my vagina," she further elaborated. "Three things u noh fi play wid when it comes onto me... My son, my career and my vagina, bro, this pump um, no….unu notice mi not even post on my vagina."

"I don't play like that. All of the artiste inna Jamaica can tell you I've never flirted with them much less have encounters with them," the dancehall singer later emphasized. "Because when them see me dem know a work. Me and the artiste dem cool, I don't have no beef with no artiste."

