 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Are Engaged, Gets Congratulatory Message From Elon Musk

The actress, who was married to the Space X founder twice, announced her engagement on Thursday, July 27, by sharing on Twitter a selfie of her and her now-fiance.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Thomas Sangster) and Talulah Riley are hearing wedding bells. "The Maze Runner" actor and Elon Musk's two-time ex-wife announced their engagement on social media, and upon catching wind of the good news, the Space X founder set aside time to congratulate the lovebirds.

On Thursday, July 27, the 37-year-old actress shared on Twitter a selfie of her and her now-fiance. Alongside the snap, she exclaimed, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

The tweet did not go unnoticed by Elon. The business magnate replied to it by simply writing, "Congratulations!" adding a red heart emoji.

Thomas, for his part, announced his engagement to Talulah on his Instagram page. Alongside a picture of the duo on a gondola, he gushed, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X," referring to his most iconic role in 2003's "Love Actually", where The Troggs' track "Love Is All Around" features.

Thomas and Talulah went public with their relationship in March 2022 by hitting the red carpet for the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner together. At the event, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in London, England, the couple was seen standing closely while posing for the camera. They also wrapped their arms around each other.

Meanwhile, Talulah married Elon in 2010. However, they called it quits two years later, only to remarry in 2013. The Tesla tycoon filed for divorce in 2014, then withdrew it. Two years afterward, his now-ex-wife filed for a divorce and it was finalized later that year.

"We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not," Elon said at that time.

