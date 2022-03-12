 
 

Christina Ricci Slams Kanye West Over 'Post Separation Abuse' Against Kim Kardashian

The 'Yellowjackets' actress put the rapper/Yeezy designer on blast just one day after he shared a second music video for 'Eazy', his collaboration with The Game.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci has condemned Kanye West's behavior following his split from Kim Kardashian. Weighing in on the "Donda" artist's online antics, the "Yellowjackets" actress accused him of "post separation abuse" against his ex-wife.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, March 10, Christina shared a screenshot of an article by the Los Angeles Times. The headline read, "What backlash? Kanye West is back to beating up an animated Pete Davidson in new video."

On the top of the snap, the 42-year-old wrote, "It's called Post Separation Abuse and it's happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world." She added, "Harrassment, threats, public humiliation, it's all there."

The post arrived after Kanye unleashed a second video for "Eazy", his collaboration with The Game. In the clip released on Wednesday, there is a claymation figure of a man whose face is blurred.

The guy in question wears a red T-shirt with the word "Skete" printed on it. As Kanye raps, "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," a red creepy monkey viciously beats up the comedian.

In the "Eazy" first music video, meanwhile, the "Famous" rapper handles the "Saturday Night Live" star himself. A claymation figure of the hip-hop mogul first kidnaps the comic by putting a bag over the latter's head. The father of four later ties his nemesis to the back of his bike.

Not stopping there, Kanye drags "The King of Staten Island" actor through the dirt and buries him alive before planting roses on his head. At the end of the video, there are notes that read, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who" and "JK, He's Fine."

While Kanye has been busy expressing his hate towards Pete, the latter gets more and more smitten with Kim. The new couple even made their romance Instagram official on Friday with "The Kardashians" star sharing a series of goofy photos of the two on her page.

