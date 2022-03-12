 
 

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has never missed a chance to make fun of his celebrity peers. Recently, the "In Da Club" rapper took to social media to troll Jussie Smollet in the wake of his courtroom tirade.

On Thursday, March 10, Fiddy shared on Twitter a photo of the "Empire" actor leaving a Cook County Courthouse courtroom. "WTF If this happen on POWER. he said he was the new [Tupac Shakur]. LOL," the emcee wrote alongside the snap.

The "Den of Thieves" star went on to troll the 39-year-old Santa Roca native in another tweet. "This fool is crazy, i knew he was lying from the beginning LOL ask @lala," he tweeted.

Not stopping there, 50 Cent posted a video of Jussie screaming, "I'm not suicidal and I'm innocent," while making his way out of the courtroom. Alongside the clip, Fiddy quipped, "If i ever go to court again, i don't care if it's for a parking ticket. i'm gonna say this I AM NOT SUICIDAL,I'M INNOCENT, I COULD HAVE SAID I WAS GUILTY A LONG TIME AGO. as i walk out."

In December 2021, Jussie was found guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct pertaining to making four false police reports relating to his hate crime hoax. On Thursday, Judge James Linn handed down an overall sentence of 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution to the Windy City, and a further $25,000 fine.

He also ruled that Jussie will spend the first 150 days of his probation in the Cook County Jail. Despite the sentencing, "The Mighty Ducks" star maintained his innocence and declared his concern for his own safety.

"I am not suicidal. I am innocent... If I did this then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country of over 400 years in this country and the years of the LGBT community," he yelled. "if anything happens to me when I'm in there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that. I respect you your honor and your decision."

