 
 

Pete Davidson Gets Beaten Up by a Creepy Monkey in Kanye West's Second 'Eazy' Music Video

Music

The 'Famous' rapper, who has been attacking the 'Saturday Night Live' star for dating his ex Kim Kardashian, previously 'buried' the comedian alive in the first music video for 'Eazy'.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West isn't done showing his hate towards Pete Davidson. Having been dragging the "Saturday Night Live" star for months for dating his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the "Donda" artist continued to attack the comedian in another music video for "Eazy".

Released on Wednesday, March 9, the visuals opens with a creepy red monkey showing up on the screen. It later shows animated figures of The Game and Kanye rapping their verses in a car, a church and even in a court.

The nearly-four-minute clip then shows a claymation figure of a man whose face is blurred. In the video, the guy wears a red T-shirt with the word "Skete" printed on it. As Kanye raps, "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," the monkey viciously beats up the funnyman.

In the "Eazy" first music video, meanwhile, the Yeezy designer handles Pete himself. A claymation figure of the emcee first kidnaps the comic by putting a bag over the latter's head. The father of four later ties his nemesis to the back of his bike.

Not stopping there, Kanye drags "The King of Staten Island" actor through the dirt and buries him alive before planting roses on his head. At the end of the video, there are notes that read, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who" and "JK, He's Fine."

The video landed Kanye in hot water. "that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one online user argued. Another individual, meanwhile, penned, "i love kanye but this petty s**t is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f**k about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f**ked cause he's leaving all the evidence online."

