'SNL' Alum Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges Welcome First Child Together

The actress receives congratulatory messages from his famous pals like Kenan Thompson and Patrick J. Adams after announcing the baby's arrival on Instagram.

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges are now first-time parents. More than three years after tying the knot, the "Saturday Night Live" alum and his wife finally welcomed their first child together.

Announcing the baby's arrival was Jessy on Friday, March 11. Making use of her Instagram account, the actress shared a photo of her when she was pregnant. She also posted a picture of her holding the newborn in her hospital bed.

The last snap, on the other hand, saw Beck pushing Jessy and their baby in a wheelchair in the hospital. In the accompaniment of the post, Jessy simply wrote, "I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby."

The post has since been flooded with positive feedback from many. One in particular was comedian Kenan Thompson, who sent out four red heart emojis. "Suits" alum Patrick J. Adams, meanwhile, gushed, "So happy for you guys! Congratulations!"

A fan then chimed in, "Yahhhhhhhh!!! You will make excellent children. Don't stop. Save the world." Someone else exclaimed, "Jessy!!!! Congratulations!! I'm so happy for you! how did I not know this was happening?"

Jessy and Beck got married in August 2018 after seven years of dating. Days after exchanging wedding vows, the 37-year-old actor treated his online devotees to his wedding pictures. He began his caption by writing, "Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions."

"Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives," he added. "Thank you @selashiloniphoto for making it look like what it felt like. And thank you @nickkocher for having big crushes on us and begging to marry us, you did great job baby, we love you."

"And thank you @jamie0724 and for planning the weekend and @byjasonlloyd for coordinating, you guys were so great to work with," the voice actor of "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" concluded his message.