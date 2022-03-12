Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her social media platform, the 'Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves' songstress confesses to feeling 'overwhelmed' as she has 'been having personal problems.'

AceShowbiz - Cher has sparked concerns among her fans over her well-being. The "Believe" hitmaker left her fans worried after she took to her social media platform to apologize for being "MIA" due to alleged "deep depression."

On Friday, March 11, the 75-year-old entertainer tweeted to her followers, "Sorry I've Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems." One of her fans then asked, "You okay gal?" which prompted her to reply, "YA KNOW…NO. WE ALL [crying emoji],BUT SOMETIMES,WE A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS.TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT."

"IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT,& THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN,..ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR DIASTER [sic] CAKE," Cher continued. In a following tweet, she detailed, "MANY PPL R In DEEP DEPRESSION."

Cher further explained, "2 Yrs of Covid,Fear,Isolation, [Donald Trump] & Capital Insanity, Ppl Not Going Back 2 Work,Inflation Because Of Supply Chains,Issues,& PRICE GOUGING BY OIL COMPANIES,LANDLORDS,ETC." The "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" singer noted, "THESE PPL,ARE STARVING THERE OWN PPL.THERE R SOMETHINGS, U CANT DO 4 [money]."

In a separate post, however, Cher assured her fans that she's feeling better. "IM BETTER 2DAY," she penned. "SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT, THEN REALIZE,IVE GOT MILES MORE 'LIMIT' IN ME."

"SOMETIMES I GET ON,WHAT I 'THINK' IS MY LAST NERVE,THEN FIND LOTS MORE 'LAST NERVES' TO GET ON," Cher said. "SOMETIMES I NEED 2 REGROUP,REBOOT GIVE 'ME' A TIME OUT, THEN SAY FK THIS.I WONT STOP."

Upon learning of the concerning social media posts, many of her fans tried to comfort the "Burlesque" actress with kind words. "Peace to you and hope all resolves soon. Focus on the good stuff, gratitude, appreciation, the things you can control - especially with what's going on in the world where we have not much control at all," offered one follower.

"Cher, no apologies necessary, ever. None of us even have a compass point of a prayer about how to live our lives right now," another wrote. The said person continued to ask Cher to take "deep breaths to help [her] body handle the barrage," before thanking her "for sharing [her] thoughts with us all. It means so much to us all [she is] here now."