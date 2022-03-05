Drake Files for Restraining Order Against Female Trespasser

Instagram Celebrity

The Grammy-winning 'Certified Lover Boy' artist accuses his female stalker, whose name is Mesha Collins, of sending him threatening emails 'wishing him dead.'

AceShowbiz - Drake seemingly has had enough of dealing with his stalker. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who was previously sued by his female trespasser for $4 billion, reportedly has filed for a temporary restraining order against her.

According to legal docs obtained by Page Six, the Canadian superstar is asking for court-ordered protection from a woman named Mesha Collins. The rapper accused her of sending him threatening emails "wishing him dead" and saying he should "shoot [himself] and [his son Adonis] with a bullet."

Drake's lawyer, Larry Stein, alleged that the 29-year-old woman sent him emails in February. In the emails, she reportedly suggested the "God's Plan" hitmaker to "put a bullet through your head now b***h."

In the filing, Drake claimed that the woman tried to gain contact from him by filing a frivolous $4 billion lawsuit and her own restraining order against him. The docs additionally stated that the woman was arrested back in 2017 for trespassing on his property.

"As a result of [her] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family," Drake pointed out. He is now asking the court to force the alleged stalker to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his family and his home.

Mesha first slipped into Drake's house in April 2017 when she later hung out in his bedroom wearing one of his hoodies. She was then arrested for trespassing. However, the woman tried to enter his property once again in July that year when the Grammy-winning artist was not at home.

Despite the arrest, Mesha pressed on her attempt to get Drake's attention by filing a $4 billion defamation against him. She accused the Canadian native of using her name and likeness in "defamatory matters" by "releasing music, posting on Instagram and endorsing products that had names that invaded her privacy by revealing to the world where she lived."

Luckily, a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court already threw out the case permanently in December 2021. The dismissal order reportedly was granted under California's anti-SLAPP law. It allows judges to quickly dismiss questionable lawsuits that could chill free speech.