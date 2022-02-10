 
 

Chrishell Stause Sets Record Straight on Simu Liu Dating Rumors

Rumors swirl that the 'Selling Sunset' star and the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor may be more than just friends after he was featured on the Netflix series together.

  • Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has finally addressed reports linking her to Marvel star Simu Liu. Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday night, February 8, she revealed the true nature of her relationship with the actor.

During the episode's "After Show", a viewer called in to ask the soap opera star-turned-real estate agent whether she ever had a special relationship with Simu before or after selling him a house on "Selling Sunset". "I get this question a lot," the reality TV star said.

Setting the record straight once and for all, Chrishell claimed, "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine." Host Andy Cohen wasn't satisfied with the answer and pressed on whether he's a friend "with benefits."

To Andy's question, Chrishell responded, "No, I promise. No one ever believes me, but no." While praising the 32-year-old hunk for being "so lovely" and "amazing," she stressed, "but he is just a friend," before adding, "He's, I don't think he is public with his whole situation."

When Andy asked her to explain what she meant by "situation," she said that she meant Simu likes to keep his dating life private.

The dating rumors between Chrishell and Simu started to swirl since the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor was featured in episodes six and eight of "Selling Sunset" season 4, in which she helped him find a new house. However, by that summer Chrishell confirmed she was in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, who is president of the brokerage she works for, The Oppenheim Group.

Chrishell and Jason eventually split up in December 2021, with him noting they "have different wants regarding a family." The "Days of Our Lives" alum echoed it as she later explained on Instagram, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes… I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

