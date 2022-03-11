Andy Cohen Teases 'Big' Season 12 Premiere for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Instagram TV

The Bravo executive producer initially claims he 'shouldn't have said anything' about the upcoming season but then proceeds to spill even more after some prodding from Aidy Bryant.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has given a major update on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". In the Wednesday, March 9 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the host teased a "big premiere" of the show.

In the episode, Andy claimed that there will be a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." Noticing that he let it slip, he quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything."

The Bravo executive producer, however, decided to spill even more after some prodding from guest Aidy Bryant. "I would say it's the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I've seen," he said.

Also in the episode, Aidy recounted her meeting with "RHOBH" star Garcelle Beauvais at an Emmys party last year. "It was like all of the biggest celebrities there," the "Saturday Night Live" star gushed, adding, "and I was like, GARCELLE!"

Garcelle is set to return for the upcoming season 12. Joining her will be Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Back in February, Kim Richards hinted that Andy wanted her back to the show. "I did have a phone call," Kim teased in an Instagram Live on February 10. "Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions."

The 57-year-old added, "He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back, and he said he thought, 'I'll go right to the source,' so he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he's great." Unfortunately, the former child star didn't elaborate much about the brief call. "It was time for [Andy] to put his baby to bed, so he cut the phone call short, but we definitely had it, so let's see," she said.

Alongside her sister Kyle, Kim was one of OG Housewives when "RHOBH" premiered in 2010. She was a full-time cast member for five seasons before serving as a "friend" and ultimately leaving.