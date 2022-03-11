 
 

Tory Lanez Sends Message to Cardi B and Offset Ahead of Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Diss Song 'Cap'

Taking to social media, the 'Say It' spitter insists that he is 'not dissing' the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and her husband in his new track which allegedly shades the 'Savage' raptress and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has confirmed that there's no beef between him and Cardi B as well as her husband Offset. The "Say It" rapper has sent a message to the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker and her spouse ahead of the release of his new song "Cap" which allegedly disses Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Making use of his Twitter account on Thursday, March 10, the 29-year-old hip-hop star set the record straight that he's "not dissing" Cardi and Offset in his new track. "Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... there's one thing in the song I don't want no one getting confused," he began. "I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib. That's family."

In a separate Twitter post, Tory told his fans to "always read between the lines" before jumping into conclusions. "Make sure you always read between the lines ..... not everything is going to be what u think or thought it was," he wrote.

However, Tory's social media post seemingly didn't answer fans' question whether or not he's dissing Megan and her boyfriend Pardison in his new song. "Did you do that to Meg or nah ? That's da real question [laughing with tears emoji]," one person replied to his tweet, while another asked, "So you diss Megan?"

In the meantime, many believed that Tory is "clearly dissing both" Cardi and Offset. "So you are dissing them," one Twitter user remarked with another saying, "Bro we know that's CAP." A third chimed in, "He totally diss them," adding a slew of laughing with tears emojis.

In the leaked track, Tory raps, "He a bird, he probably in the X4. Plus the only party that we know is next door," referring to Pardison's name and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Tory continues, "You know these n***as talkin'. Know these p***y boys a joke," he continues. "You got a Goyard on your birthday 'cause that n***a broke."

Tory seemingly goes on to mock Pardison, who has written hits for Cardi, "He would say somethin' back, but he need Cardi B for that." The "LUV" spitter, who pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges in the July 2020 shooting of Megan, adds, "B***hes tryna end me so I cannot be polite."

Tory's new song comes amid his and Megan's controversial shooting trial. Last February, DJ Akademiks claimed that Tory's DNA hadn't been found on the gun he allegedly used to shoot Megan. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated that there's evidence that "substantially supports the charges and allegations" against Tory.

