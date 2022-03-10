Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

WENN/Andres Otero Celebrity

When sharing news about the baby's arrival, the 'Shinigami Eyes' songstress also unveils the unique name of her and the Tesla Motors CEO's newborn daughter.

AceShowbiz - Grimes and Elon Musk have secretly welcomed their second child together. The singer, who is in a "fluid" relationship with the CEO of Tesla Motors, revealed that they welcomed a daughter in December 2021 via surrogate.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old musician divulged that she and Elon named the baby Exa Dark Siderael Musk. Explaining the meaning behind it, she said that Dark is "the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

As for Siderael, which is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," Grimes called the word "a more elven" spelling of sidereal. She defined it as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."

The exciting news arrived after Grimes sparked pregnancy rumors in December. At that time, the "Oblivion" songstress shared an image of herself in animated form sporting what appeared to be a baby bump. While fans were not sure whose baby it is, some others believed that it's Elon's although they were no longer together.

Now during the conversation with Vanity Fair, Grimes opened up about where things stand between her and the SpaceX founder. "There's no real word for it," she first explained. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid."

"We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time," Grimes, who also shares 22-month-old son X Æ A-12 with Elon, further elaborated. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

Noting that she's happy with her relationship with Elon, Grimes said, "This is the best it's ever been.... We just need to be free." She went on to disclose that they plan to have more children, saying, "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Elon confirmed his split from Grimes in September. "We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said, before explaining the reason for their split, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA."