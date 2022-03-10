Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Don't Look Up' actor reportedly donates to humanitarian groups helping in Ukraine, including CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children, after it's mistakenly reported that his donation was sent for military use.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is supporting Ukraine amid Russia's attack. Though the "Don't Look Up" actor didn't make a $10 million donation to Ukraine like previous reports' claims, he will "continue to support" Ukraine as he reportedly donates to humanitarian groups helping in the country.

A source close to the 47-year-old actor told PEOPLE on Wednesday, March 9 that he "had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups, CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine." The insider went on to say, "He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could."

"He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine," the informant added. "He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support." The source close to the actor also insisted that he had no familial ties to Ukraine despite previous reports.

The reports came after multiple news outlets claimed that Leonardo donated $10 million in aid for Ukraine to the International Visegrad Fund and that "The Wolf of Wall Street" star's money was sent for military use. However, Lucia Becova, a spokesperson for the International Visegrad Fund, said that it had no record of any donation from the actor.

"We are not aware, neither do we have any information about Leonardo DiCaprio donating USD 10 million/£7.6 million to Ukraine," said the representative for the Visegrad Fund, which is "an international donor organization" established by Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia "to promote regional cooperation in the Visegrad region," which includes those four nations, to Insider. "International Visegrad Fund has not announced this information."

The Visegrad Fund had previously debunked the false report via its official Facebook page. "Nowadays, fake news are present in any form and shape," the post shared on Tuesday read. "For example, some media outlets informed today that the International Visegrad Fund announced a USD 10 million donation from a famous American actor to help Ukraine. Please, be aware of your sources, follow credible journalists and media, and do not spread fake news."