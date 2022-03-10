Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after being accused of 'seeking attention' for uploading a photo of her baby boy's eye, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker says that she 'should delete' her social media accounts.

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is defending herself. Taking to social media, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has slammed "mad" online trolls who complained about the close-up photo of her 6-month-old son.

On Wednesday, March 9, the 29-year-old raptress made use of her Twitter account to share the very first photo of her baby boy after many of her fans insisted that they've never seen pictures of him. "That's all y'all will get," the hip-hop star captioned a very zoomed-in photo of her son's eye. However, many unimpressed fans accused her of "seeking attention."

Cardi didn't waste her time to respond to the trolls. "How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ? It seems like I can't do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated," she tweeted, "Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff."

Cardi B slammed online trolls after releasing a close-up photo of her 6-month-old son.

An online troll then replied to her tweet, "Girl youre a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl. u sound insane," which prompted Cardi to hit back, "Did I said I wanted to die ? You dumb slow b***h."

"If I post is cause I want attention ,If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention ,I'd I talk about my kids which I'm wit everyday is cause I want attention," Cardi added in a following post. "Like wtfff."

Continuing to defend herself, Cardi wrote, "I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!! Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ?" She fumed, "Y'all want me to not be on the internet or do s**t cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people.The f**k ?"

As things continue to heat up, a social media user suggested Cardi to stop arguing with "haters" as saying, "Bro @iamcardib times like this when you supposed to be dropping accomplishment not arguing with these roaches. Arguing with your haters that are actually obsessed with you is worse than their obsession for you. Pay them DUST ! POUR INTO THE PEOPLE SUPPORTING YOU NOT HATE." The "WAP" raptress then replied, "You right babes …Imma let people have their fun …," before teasing that her "next single is super pressure."

Cardi B continued fuming after being accused of 'seeking attention.'

Cardi, who welcomed her second child with Offset last September, hasn't revealed her son's name since his arrival, seemingly wanting to keep her baby out of the spotlight. Though so, in January, she hinted that she might announce her baby boy's name with a face tattoo. "Random but ….I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" she tweeted at the time.

Previously, Cardi had also claimed that her son's already talking when he was 4 months old. "I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," the proud mom said in a clip she posted via Instagram on January 5. She went on to add that Offset also witnessed the special moment. "Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah?' " she recalled, "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah!' "