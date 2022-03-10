WB Pushes Back 'The Flash' and 'Aquaman 2', Moves 'Shazam!' Sequel Forward

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Also getting new dates as part of the Warner Bros. shuffles are 'DC League of Super-Pets' and 'Wonka', while Dwayne Johnson announced earlier that 'Black Adam' is moving to October.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. is making some adjustments to its calendar. The studio announced on Wednesday, March 9 that it moves some of its high-profile movies, including the long-awaited "Aquaman" sequel and "The Flash".

"The Flash", which faced several setbacks during the development, is now set to be released on June 23, 2023, from its initial November 4 date. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is also pushed back several months from December 16 this year to March 17, 2023.

Also part of the shuffles are "DC League of Super-Pets", "Wonka" and "Shazam! 2". The animated movie is shifted from May 20 to July 29. The prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is heading into theaters on December 15, 2023, nearly 9 months later than the initial schedule on March 17, 2023, while "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is moved up from June 2, 2023 to December 16 of this year.

Meanwhile "The Meg" sequel now has a release date. "The Meg 2: The Trench" is now scheduled to open in theaters on August 4, 2023 after previously undated.

Earlier on the same day, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to his Instagram page to reveal the change of release date for his movie "Black Adam". "BLACK ADAM WILL BE RELEASED OCT 21st!" he announced in the post along with a video of him sharing the same news.

"Right before Halloween and playing thru Thanksgiving and Christmas," he further hyped up the movie. "Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. CANT WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change…"

According to Deadline, the shifts are largely due to logjam many post-prod effects houses are facing as productions ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Flash" alone reportedly has 2,500 VFX shots.

The shifts are not all necessarily bad news since the new dates put the big titles spread out for 2022 and 2023 instead of jam-packing them in one year. This year, the studio also has "The Batman", which was released last week and had an impressive debut.