Denise Richards Shares Birthday Tribute to Daughter Sami Amid Their 'Strained' Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing some pictures of the birthday girl, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' declares that she loves her daughter 'unconditionally.'

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards proved that she will always love her daughter no matter what. Despite having a "strained" relationship with Sami, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" set aside time to celebrate the 18-year-old's birthday by sharing a loving tribute on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, March 9, the 51-year-old let out some pictures of her daughter throughout the years. She began her caption by writing, "In a blink of an eye you're 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much."

"Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom," the actress went on gushing. "And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday."

The post did not go unnoticed by Sami. Taking to the comment section, the birthday girl replied, "thank you so much mom i love you too," adding a couple of red heart emojis.

Nearly one month prior, Denise opened up about her relationship with Sami during her appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live". "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," the TV personality said. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

On how she feels about Sami living with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Denise admitted, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me." She went on to note, "She lived with me all these years."

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she further explained. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay."

It was previously reported that Sami and her sister Lola have more freedom at their dad's household compared to their mom's. However, Denise insisted that she is "not a strict mom" although she set some "rules and boundaries."