Khloe Kardashian to Reluctantly Address Tristan Thompson's Paternity Drama on 'The Kardashians'

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is going to shed more light on Tristan Thompson's paternity drama, albeit reluctantly. In a new interview, the mother of one confirms that she will address the scandal on her family's new reality series "The Kardashians".

Speaking to Variety about the upcoming Hulu series, Khloe admits that Tristan's baby drama is not something that she is comfortable to talk about. "I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," she says, before acknowledging, "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

Also in the interview, momager Kris Jenner comes clean about the reason why they switched networks. "Well, money always matters," she candidly says. "I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn't matter anymore."

Khloe additionally reveals that all family members earn the same salary for the Hulu show. "All the family members will earn the same salary for the Hulu show," she claims, before explaining, "We are all equals. It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment."

Of the financial terms of the contract, the 37-year-old goes on sharing, "We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

Besides Khloe's personal life, another thing that the Kardashian-Jenner fans must be looking forward to on the new show is Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. "I have not filmed with him," the SKIMS founder says when asked whether her boyfriend will appear on the show.

"And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does," she adds though. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Kim, however, promises that when the show premieres, viewers will see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know." She continues, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

As to how long the family will document their lives on TV, Kourtney Kardashian can see the Hulu show as the last chapter of her career in reality TV. "I see myself living in another city," she opens up. "I don't think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living."

Kim echoes the sentiment, "Sometimes I think, 'Oh, my God, the dream. I can stop being Kim K. in 10 years.' " She, however, apparently isn't as ready as her elder sister when it comes to leaving the TV business. Asked if she truly considers a life away from the cameras, she responds with a laugh, "No. I don't."

"The Kardashians" is set to premiere April 14 on Hulu.