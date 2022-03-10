'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Trailer: Ewan McGregor Watches Over Young Luke as He Stays 'Hidden'

TV

In the official sneak-peek of Disney Plus' six-episode limited series, Obi-Wan is heard saying, 'The fight is done, we lost,' during his self-imposed exile to the desert planet of Tatooine.

AceShowbiz - The first teaser trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is finally here. On Wednesday, March 9, Disney+ has released a teaser trailer for the series that documents Jedi's life on the desert planet of Tatooine as he avoids the Empire and protects young Luke Skywalker.

The trailer begins with shots of Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) during his self-imposed exile to Tatooine following the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". "The fight is done," he says in the trailer for the six-episode limited series. "We lost."

Obi-Wan is spotted sitting alone on a rocky hilltop looking out at a farm home. At one moment, young Luke is seen playing outside with goggles on and his plain-looking beige attire as he pretends to fly a Jedi starfighter. The watchful Obi-Wan is heard saying, "Stay hidden."

Luke has been placed on Tatooine to stay away from the evil forces of the Empire and Darth Vader, who is the child's father. As for his twin sister Leia, she is located on another planet.

"The key to hunting Jedi is patience," says a man in voiceover as a black aircraft is seen approaching a monolith above the sea. "Jedi cannot help what they are, their compassion leaves a trail," the voice continues, "The Jedi code is like an itch, he cannot help it."

In the following scene, actress Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit") is seen in a black leather suit as she plays Inquisitor Reva, who is firmly on the Dark Side. The character lurks around on rooftops, hoping to catch surviving Jedi.

A bald Sith then asks, "Where is he?" as fight scenes are seen. "Between darkness," the screen reads, "And defeat hope survives." The teaser ends with the sound of Darth Vader breathing which promises the evil force will be seen on the series.

The limited series is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, May 25. That specific date has a lot of meaning for "Star Wars" fans since the very first "Star Wars" movie, "A New Hope", debuted in theaters on May 25 in 1977.

Set 10 years after the events of the "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", "Obi-Wan Kenobi" follows Obi-Wan as he "faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader." According to Ewan, viewers will "find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up."

At least three other actors from the "Star Wars" prequels will return. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will return as Owen Lars and Beru Lars, Luke's uncle and aunt who raised him after Anakin turned to the Dark Side.

Hayden Christensen has also been confirmed to return as Anakin a.k.a. Sith Lord Darth Vader. Hayden will reportedly also play the character on the upcoming series "Star Wars: Ahsoka".

Other cast members include Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), Rupert Friend ("Homeland"), Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley"), Sung Kang ("Power"), Simone Kessell ("The Crossing"), Maya Erskine ("PEN15"), O'Shea Jackson Jr. and "Uncut Gems" director Benny Safdie.