Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

The Jamie Fraser depicter of 'Outlander' is pictured packing on PDA with a brunette beauty while out for a lunch date and a casual stroll in New York City.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - While fans are keeping up with Jamie Fraser and Claire's steamy romance in the new season of "Outlander", Sam Heughan is enjoying his own budding relationship with a possible new girlfriend in real life. The actor has been caught packing on some PDA with a mystery woman in New York City.

The Scottish hunk and the stunning brunette stepped out a lunch date over the weekend. They dined at Cafe Select in Soho where they were seated outdoor. In pictures which have circulated online, the two were seen sharing a passionate smooch across the table at one point during their meal.

For the outing, Sam kept it casual in a dark blue jacket over a navy polo. During their stroll, he wrapped his arm around his supposed new leading lady, who sported a white hoodie.

In other photos taken during the same weekend, the pair appeared to be stepping out for some coffee. Sam traded his outfit for a deep blue T-shirt underneath a black bomber jacket with a dark pair of jeans. He also wore a pair of cool sunglasses while holding a small cup.

The mystery woman, meanwhile, wore the same white hoodie, which was tucked into blue jeans, along with a denim jacket. She carried a cup of iced drink and a shopping bag.

It has not been confirmed if they are an item and it's unknown since when they got close to each other.

Sam's strong onscreen chemistry with his "Outlander" co-star Caitriona Balfe previously got the two wrapped up in dating rumors for years, though they insisted that their relationship is strictly professional. The rumors eventually faded, and Caitriona married her longtime boyfriend, Scottish band manager Anthony "Tony" McGill, in 2019.

The 41-year-old actor, meanwhile, has been romantically linked to some Hollywood beauties, including "Into The Woods" actress MacKenzie Mauzy in 2017 until they split quietly the next year. He then dated "Twin Peaks" star Amy Shiels in 2018.

