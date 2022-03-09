DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

Instagram/Facebook Music

Calboy previously slammed DaBaby for allegedly dissing his cousin, the late King Von, by releasing a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy called 'Better Than You'.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has reacted to Calboy's public rant against him. Having been accused of dissing the latter's cousin, King Von, with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration, the "Suge" rapper took to social media to share a message to the "Envy Me" spitter.

Calboy put DaBaby on blast on Tuesday, March 8. "Dude knew it was backlash coming with his decision dnt act surprised," the former wrote on Twitter, referring to criticism surrounding DaBaby for releasing "Better Than You" the same day as Von's posthumous album, "What It Means to Be King". He added, "These n***as be h*es for attention."

"@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a n***a dissing him," the 22-year-old, born Calvin Lashon Woods, continued. "Respect ah be to leave tht s**t alone all together n pray both parties safe if that's how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a b***h."

The posts didn't go unnoticed by DaBaby, who simply commented, "Do sumn." Catching wind of the remark, Calboy replied, "you just don't know my body yet."

Prior to this, DaBaby already addressed backlash over his joint single with NBA YoungBoy. "Y'all towel boy a** n***as funny as hell," he wrote on Instagram. "Y'all on da internet playing tryna run ya stripes up while y'all BIG DAWG in my DM waving the white flag."

"Y'all n***as must not be on da same page over there at OTF but check dis out , it ain't a gang , city , N***A, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n***a. I ain't one uh nem !" the ex-boyfriend of DaniLeigh added. "You n***as don't like it DO SUMN."

"I played it cool cuz y'all n***as wanna make it bout y'all Patna & ion speak on the dead cuz I'm onnat frfr!" the Grammy nominee went on noting. "every day I wake up ready to teach me a n***a like you."

Before concluding his post, DaBaby declared that "@kingvonfrmdao GOT my respect, he stood on business no excuses , it was just another n***a there ready to stand on business too." He then pointed out, "That's how we living, that's what GANGSTA is ain't it ?"