 
 

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration
Instagram/Facebook
Music

Calboy previously slammed DaBaby for allegedly dissing his cousin, the late King Von, by releasing a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy called 'Better Than You'.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has reacted to Calboy's public rant against him. Having been accused of dissing the latter's cousin, King Von, with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration, the "Suge" rapper took to social media to share a message to the "Envy Me" spitter.

Calboy put DaBaby on blast on Tuesday, March 8. "Dude knew it was backlash coming with his decision dnt act surprised," the former wrote on Twitter, referring to criticism surrounding DaBaby for releasing "Better Than You" the same day as Von's posthumous album, "What It Means to Be King". He added, "These n***as be h*es for attention."

"@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a n***a dissing him," the 22-year-old, born Calvin Lashon Woods, continued. "Respect ah be to leave tht s**t alone all together n pray both parties safe if that's how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a b***h."

The posts didn't go unnoticed by DaBaby, who simply commented, "Do sumn." Catching wind of the remark, Calboy replied, "you just don't know my body yet."

  See also...

Prior to this, DaBaby already addressed backlash over his joint single with NBA YoungBoy. "Y'all towel boy a** n***as funny as hell," he wrote on Instagram. "Y'all on da internet playing tryna run ya stripes up while y'all BIG DAWG in my DM waving the white flag."

"Y'all n***as must not be on da same page over there at OTF but check dis out , it ain't a gang , city , N***A, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n***a. I ain't one uh nem !" the ex-boyfriend of DaniLeigh added. "You n***as don't like it DO SUMN."

"I played it cool cuz y'all n***as wanna make it bout y'all Patna & ion speak on the dead cuz I'm onnat frfr!" the Grammy nominee went on noting. "every day I wake up ready to teach me a n***a like you."

Before concluding his post, DaBaby declared that "@kingvonfrmdao GOT my respect, he stood on business no excuses , it was just another n***a there ready to stand on business too." He then pointed out, "That's how we living, that's what GANGSTA is ain't it ?"

You can share this post!

Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case Is Officially Closed as He Has Paid Settlement to His Accuser

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC
Related Posts
DaBaby Off the Hook After Lawmakers Toss His 2021 Gun Case

DaBaby Off the Hook After Lawmakers Toss His 2021 Gun Case

DaBaby Has No Regrets Over DaniLeigh Drama

DaBaby Has No Regrets Over DaniLeigh Drama

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post

DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Easy Money With Lawsuit

DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Easy Money With Lawsuit

Most Read
Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Flawless 'I Will Always Love You' Cover

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Flawless 'I Will Always Love You' Cover

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Dua Lipa Slapped With Another Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Her Hit Song 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Slapped With Another Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Her Hit Song 'Levitating'

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

Lady GaGa to Embark on 'Chromatica Ball' Tour After Two Years of Postponement

Lady GaGa to Embark on 'Chromatica Ball' Tour After Two Years of Postponement

Black-Clad Inmates Escape Prison Island in Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Music Video

Black-Clad Inmates Escape Prison Island in Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Music Video

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration