 
 

Drake Denies Reacting to TikTok Video Mocking His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown

Drake Denies Reacting to TikTok Video Mocking His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown
Instagram
Celebrity

After a TikTok user posted a video imagining how the Canadian star celebrates the 'Stranger Things' star turning 18 years old, an account purporting to be him commented on it.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake may not feel the need to react to a diss at his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. After social media users noticed a comment seemingly from the rapper on a TikTok video about the actress' birthday, it's later clarified that the comment was fake.

Recently, a TikTok user named @skylarsheerman posted a video imagining how Drizzy celebrated the British actress turning 18 years old. In it, the TikToker used a picture of glam-up Millie as the background as she joked that the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker was probably thrilled that she is now of legal age.

"Drake after Millie's 18th birthday announcement," read a text over the picture. The user added audio from "SpongeBob SquarePants" that said, "Finally, I've been trying to catch you boys all day."

  See also...

The "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" star turned 18 on February 19, but the video was not uploaded until a few days later. Later, a verified account claiming to be Drake commented on the video, "Loool." The user replied, "hahahaha s**t."

However, a representative for Drake denied that he ever made the comment. In fact, according to the rep, the 35-year-old star does not have a TikTok account.

Drake was previously accused of grooming Millie by sharing some dating advice to her. "I met him in Australia, and he's honestly so fantastic - a great friend and a great role model," the then-14-year-old actress said of her friendship with Drizzy. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' "

As for what advice he gave her, she coyly said, "About boys. He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He's great. He's wonderful. I love him." She, however, would not share more details about the advice she got from Drake, saying, "That stays in the text messages."

You can share this post!

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Hayden Panettiere Launches Relief Fund as She Sees Desperate Efforts to Defend Ukraine
Related Posts
Drake Files for Restraining Order Against Female Trespasser

Drake Files for Restraining Order Against Female Trespasser

Drake Gets Trolled After Rihanna Announces She's Pregnant With A$AP Rocky's First Child

Drake Gets Trolled After Rihanna Announces She's Pregnant With A$AP Rocky's First Child

Watch Drake's Son Adonis Teach the Rapper Speaking French in Adorable Video

Watch Drake's Son Adonis Teach the Rapper Speaking French in Adorable Video

Drake Seemingly Responds to IG Model's Claim He Put Hot Sauce in Their Condom

Drake Seemingly Responds to IG Model's Claim He Put Hot Sauce in Their Condom

Most Read
Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship