Drake Denies Reacting to TikTok Video Mocking His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown

After a TikTok user posted a video imagining how the Canadian star celebrates the 'Stranger Things' star turning 18 years old, an account purporting to be him commented on it.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake may not feel the need to react to a diss at his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. After social media users noticed a comment seemingly from the rapper on a TikTok video about the actress' birthday, it's later clarified that the comment was fake.

Recently, a TikTok user named @skylarsheerman posted a video imagining how Drizzy celebrated the British actress turning 18 years old. In it, the TikToker used a picture of glam-up Millie as the background as she joked that the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker was probably thrilled that she is now of legal age.

"Drake after Millie's 18th birthday announcement," read a text over the picture. The user added audio from "SpongeBob SquarePants" that said, "Finally, I've been trying to catch you boys all day."

The "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" star turned 18 on February 19, but the video was not uploaded until a few days later. Later, a verified account claiming to be Drake commented on the video, "Loool." The user replied, "hahahaha s**t."

However, a representative for Drake denied that he ever made the comment. In fact, according to the rep, the 35-year-old star does not have a TikTok account.

Drake was previously accused of grooming Millie by sharing some dating advice to her. "I met him in Australia, and he's honestly so fantastic - a great friend and a great role model," the then-14-year-old actress said of her friendship with Drizzy. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' "

As for what advice he gave her, she coyly said, "About boys. He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He's great. He's wonderful. I love him." She, however, would not share more details about the advice she got from Drake, saying, "That stays in the text messages."