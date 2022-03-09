 
 

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Celebrity

While the 22-year-old Australian rapper's cause of death is still unknown, her father Matthew Schofield reveals that 'she fought hard against her demons… but she could not fight any more.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Bo Weep's family has spoken up after her sudden passing sent her friends and fans in shock. In a Facebook post, Matthew Schofield confirmed that his daughter, whom he fondly called "Beautiful Winona Lisa Green," died on Saturday, March 5 at age 22.

While her cause of death is still unknown, Matthew revealed that Lil Bo Weep struggled with depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction during her life and she eventually succumbed to her inner demons. "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression , trauma , PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken," he wrote.

Matthew added, "She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her." He went on sharing, "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero , my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back."

Matthew then asked his friends to let his family grieve in private. "A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this," he pleaded, before concluding the note, "ALWAYS IN MY HEART . I LOVE MY WINNIE. Lil Bo Weep."

News of Lil Bo Weep's death broke over the weekend, with Smrtdeath confirming the news. The musical artist, who collaborated with Lil Bo Weep on his 2020 track "Far Away", posted on Sunday morning a picture of him with the late raptress and captioned it, "Rest in peace Winona."

In her last Instagram post which was uploaded just a few days before she passed away, Lil Bo Weep opened up about her grief over her child's death. "I've been crying continuously. I'm sorry," she emotionally said while filming herself. She then shared, "But around this time last year I lost my child and I would like to do something in memories of her, preferably spend some time out of the beach or spend the day just mourning."

