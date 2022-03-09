 
 

YouTube Star Desi Perkins Announces She's Expecting Second Child With Sweet Family Video

YouTube Star Desi Perkins Announces She's Expecting Second Child With Sweet Family Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The social media star flaunts her growing pregnant belly when revealing that she is having a bun in the oven with a sweet clip featuring her husband and her 1-year-old son.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Desi Perkins is expecting another child. When announcing the pregnancy news, the YouTube star took to her Instagram page to share a sweet family video featuring her husband Steven Perkins and her son Ocean.

In the clip shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 8, the soon-to-be mom of two can be seen tending to her garden while her 1-year-old son plays and helps his mom with some of the gardening. Not long after, her husband enters the frame with more flowers for the pair to plant. The pregnant social media star then turns her body to greet her husband, flaunting her bare baby bump.

At one point in the video, both Steven and Ocean are seen kissing Desi's growing belly. "Here we grow again," Desi simply captioned the clip, which also features Cigarettes After Sex's track "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" covered by Bianca O.

  See also...

In the comment section, many of her famous friends sent her congratulatory messages. "CONGRATS MAMAAA!!! [red heart emoji]," wrote Shay Mitchell, who is also expecting her second child. "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague chimed in, "Oh my goodness congratulations Desi!!!!," adding a slew of crying and heart emojis, while fellow YouTube star Nicol Concilio expressed her excitement as saying, "DESIIII OMG IM SO THRILLED FOR YOU GUYS!!!!! Ocean is gonna be an amazing big bro."

Desi, who suffered a miscarriage in 2013, welcomed their son Ocean in October 2020 after undergoing in vitro fertilization. She first announced that she's pregnant with baby Ocean in May that year.

Last April, Desi shared that the "hardest part about motherhood" was that she "felt reborn [herself]." She told PEOPLE at the time, "I honestly felt like I was reborn as a totally different person, and that's something that I honestly didn't expect. I had no idea."

"It's such a drastic change that you go through, essentially overnight," Desi explained further. "And I think the hardest part for me has been really taking the person who I used to be and the person I am now and then meeting myself in the middle."

Desi continued, "It's just really finding myself in the whole motherhood situation. Because you don't have as much time for yourself, and especially if you're exclusively breastfeeding." She went on to note, "That was really difficult for me because I was just constantly breastfeeding. I just felt like I didn't really have time for myself or anything like that," before adding, "That was really the hardest part..just finding my identity as a mom and figuring out who that was."

You can share this post!

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Moved by Video of Ukrainian Girl Singing 'Let It Go' in Bomb Shelter
Related Posts
YouTube Star Desi Perkins Welcomes First Child: 'My Whole World'

YouTube Star Desi Perkins Welcomes First Child: 'My Whole World'

Most Read
Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 22 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

NLE Choppa's GF Marissa Says She 'Couldn't Function' After Suffering Miscarriage

NLE Choppa's GF Marissa Says She 'Couldn't Function' After Suffering Miscarriage