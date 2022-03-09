YouTube Star Desi Perkins Announces She's Expecting Second Child With Sweet Family Video

Instagram Celebrity

The social media star flaunts her growing pregnant belly when revealing that she is having a bun in the oven with a sweet clip featuring her husband and her 1-year-old son.

AceShowbiz - Desi Perkins is expecting another child. When announcing the pregnancy news, the YouTube star took to her Instagram page to share a sweet family video featuring her husband Steven Perkins and her son Ocean.

In the clip shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 8, the soon-to-be mom of two can be seen tending to her garden while her 1-year-old son plays and helps his mom with some of the gardening. Not long after, her husband enters the frame with more flowers for the pair to plant. The pregnant social media star then turns her body to greet her husband, flaunting her bare baby bump.

At one point in the video, both Steven and Ocean are seen kissing Desi's growing belly. "Here we grow again," Desi simply captioned the clip, which also features Cigarettes After Sex's track "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" covered by Bianca O.

In the comment section, many of her famous friends sent her congratulatory messages. "CONGRATS MAMAAA!!! [red heart emoji]," wrote Shay Mitchell, who is also expecting her second child. "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague chimed in, "Oh my goodness congratulations Desi!!!!," adding a slew of crying and heart emojis, while fellow YouTube star Nicol Concilio expressed her excitement as saying, "DESIIII OMG IM SO THRILLED FOR YOU GUYS!!!!! Ocean is gonna be an amazing big bro."

Desi, who suffered a miscarriage in 2013, welcomed their son Ocean in October 2020 after undergoing in vitro fertilization. She first announced that she's pregnant with baby Ocean in May that year.

Last April, Desi shared that the "hardest part about motherhood" was that she "felt reborn [herself]." She told PEOPLE at the time, "I honestly felt like I was reborn as a totally different person, and that's something that I honestly didn't expect. I had no idea."

"It's such a drastic change that you go through, essentially overnight," Desi explained further. "And I think the hardest part for me has been really taking the person who I used to be and the person I am now and then meeting myself in the middle."

Desi continued, "It's just really finding myself in the whole motherhood situation. Because you don't have as much time for yourself, and especially if you're exclusively breastfeeding." She went on to note, "That was really difficult for me because I was just constantly breastfeeding. I just felt like I didn't really have time for myself or anything like that," before adding, "That was really the hardest part..just finding my identity as a mom and figuring out who that was."